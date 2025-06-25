West Indies vs Australia 2025 Test series: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

West Indies vs Australia 2025 Test series will kick off on June 25 at the historic Kensington Oval ground in Barbados. It is a three-match Test series, with all fixtures being a part of the new 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle.
The first two matches of this series are day games, while the third Test will be a day/night Test played with a pink ball in Jamaica. Australia will play a Test on Caribbean turf for the first time after 2015.
Big names like Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase and Shai Hope will be in action during the West Indies vs Australia 2025 Test series. Here's a quick glance at the preview for this series.
West Indies vs Australia 2025 Test series full schedule
Bridgetown will host the first Test from June 25 to 29, followed by the second Test at St. George's from July 3 to 7. The day/night Test will take place from July 12 to 16 in Kingston. Here's a look at the full schedule:
1st Test: June 25-29, 10 am Local Time - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown.
2nd Test: July 3-7, 10 am Local Time - National Cricket Stadium, St George's.
3rd Test: July 12-16, 1.30 pm Local Time - Sabina Park, Kingston.
WI vs AUS 2025 Test series match timings in IST
Due to the massive time zone difference between India and the West Indies, the first two Test matches will start at 7.30 pm IST in India. The third Test will begin at 12 am IST.
WI vs AUS Test 2025 squads
West Indies
Roston Chase (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Mikyle Louis, Brandon King, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamar Joseph, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Tevin Imlach, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson and Alzarri Joseph.
Australia
Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Alex Carey, Beau Webster, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis and Matt Kuhnemann.
West Indies vs Australia 2025 Test series live streaming details
India - FanCode (Live streaming).
