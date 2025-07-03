West Indies vs Australia 2025 Test series: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada pitch history and Test records

Test cricket returns to the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada for the first time since 2022. Notably, the stadium has played host to only four Test matches in 23 years, showing it doesn't get allocated red-ball international games regularly.
Ahead of the second and last Test of the two-match series between Australia and the West Indies, Pat Cummins said he did not know much about what to expect from the pitch. The Australian side have, however, received a big boost as Steve Smith is back in the playing XI.
Before the second Test gets underway in Grenada on Thursday, July 3, here's a look at the Test records of the National Cricket Stadium.
National Cricket Stadium, Grenada Test records
As mentioned above, Grenada has hosted just four Test matches so far. The first-ever Test at this venue was played back in 2002, while the last Test on this ground came three years ago in 2022.
Here's a list of some crucial stats to know from the previous Test matches played at the stadium in Grenada:
Test matches played: 4
Won by teams batting first: 0
Won by teams batting second: 3
Drawn: 1
Highest individual score: 204 - Chris Gayle (WI) vs New Zealand, 2002
Best bowling figures (innings): 6/48 - Kemar Roach (WI) vs Bangladesh, 2009
Best bowling figures (match): 8/129 - Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) vs West Indies, 2009
Highest team total: 470 - West Indies vs New Zealand, 2002
Lowest team total: 120 - England vs West Indies, 2022
Highest successful run-chase: 217/6 - Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2009
Average first innings score: 278.
National Cricket Stadium, Grenada Pitch report
The pitch report will be live from Grenada before the toss. The venue has generally offered assistance to both batters and bowlers. Spinner Shakib Al Hasan bagged eight wickets in a match at this venue, while former West Indies opener Chris Gayle blasted a double ton in Grenada in 2002.
Teams batting first have never won in Grenada. Thus, both skippers may prefer to win the toss and bowl first.
National Cricket Stadium, Grenada, Last Test match
West Indies crushed England by 10 wickets in the last Test played in Grenada in 2022. England's batters could not tackle Kyle Mayers' bowling as the all-rounder bagged seven wickets in the match to turn the game in the West Indies' favor.
Wicketkeeper-batter Joshua Da Silva smashed a brilliant century for the home team in the first innings, and was named Player of the Match. Here's a summary of the scorecard:
Brief scores: England 204 (Saqib Mahmood 49*, Jayden Seales 3/40) & 120 (Alex Lees 31, Kyle Mayers 5/18) lost to West Indies 297 (Joshua Da Silva 100*, Chris Woakes 3/59) & 28/0 (Kraigg Brathwaite 20*, John Campbell 6*) by 10 wickets.
