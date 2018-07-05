West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2018: 5 lowest Test totals by Bangladesh

Bangladesh were shocked, embarrassed and humiliated in their first Test against West Indies

The Bangladesh Cricket team suffered a new low as they were bowled out for a mere 43 in the first innings of their Test match against West Indies at the North Stand Ground in Antigua.

The entire episode lasted for just 99 minutes, as the visitors were bundled out in a diminutive span of 18.4 overs, courtesy a disciplined and determined bowling effort from Jason Holder and Co.

By the end of day's play, the hosts had batted for a little more than two sessions despite electing to field first after winning the toss. They now hold a vantage point in the match with a total of 201-2 after the opening day of the Test.

It definitely looks like the result of this particular game will come through a lot sooner than anyone expected before the coin toss earlier today (July 05).

Let us take a closer look at five lowest totals by Bangladesh in Test cricket:

#1 43 vs West Indies, 2018

The West Indian bowler who persecuted Shakib Al Hasan and Co. the most in Antigua was Kemar Roach, who picked up a pace (literally) and riveting five-wicket haul on the day. All the wickets came off the Bangladeshi top order, as the pacer went on a spree in the opening overs of the game, scalping all five wickets in quick succession.

The 9th over of the innings was where Bangladesh reached the substratum of the abyss: Roach dismissed three batsmen in a span of four deliveries, wrecking havoc in their batting order.

Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mahmudullah, the most experienced campaigners of the Bangladesh unit, went back to the pavilion without even disturbing the assembled scorers. It went from bad to worse for them thereafter, as they capitulated to the seamlessness of the West Indian bowling attack, offering no resistance whatsoever.

Highest scorer for the visitors was opening batsman, Liton Das, who scored 25 of the 43 runs Bangladesh accumulated on the day. This was the first time the Asian team failed to cross a combined total of 50 in international cricket.