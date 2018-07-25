Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI preview: Can the hosts bounce back?

Arvind Roy
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
535   //    25 Jul 2018, 20:06 IST

CRICKET-BAN-WIS
Tamim Iqbal got to his 10th ODI hundred which helped Bangladesh secure a win.

West Indies would be feeling the pressure in the 2nd ODI as a loss could take the series away from them. After the strong performance in the Test series, expectations were high from the West Indies but the hosts struggled to chase down a par total in their own den and finally fell short by 48 runs which now puts them in a must-win encounter.

Tamim Iqbal scored the slowest hundred by a Bangladeshi batsman in ODI cricket, but looking at the nature of the pitch his innings was vital for Bangladesh. He ensured that the team got to a total which they could defend on that surface. Shakib made sure that he held the other end, which yielded a record partnership, but the all-rounder missed out on his 8th hundred by 3 runs.

The Windies will try to level the series but it won't be easy as the pitch is expected to favor the spinners and, just like other sub-continental sides, Bangladesh are good in that department

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Twenty-20 cricket match
Mahmudullah, a finisher-cum-anchor for Bangladesh.

Mahmudullah could score some runs in today's match if given the chance to bat. He could provide Bangladesh with a flourish he has been consistent in the past and has played some knocks to remember.

Match Info

Date: Thu, July 26

Time: 12:00 AM (IST)

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Avg 1st Inns scores: 228

Avg 2ns Inns scores: 194

STATS: West Indies have played 14 ODIs at the venue and have won only 6 of them.

West Indies have not won an ODI series since 2014; their last series victory was against the same opposition (Bangladesh) at home.

Another four wicket-haul for Mashrafe Mortaza and he will join Abdur Razzak in taking the most four wicket-hauls for Bangladesh - 9 times.

PREDICTION: Stay with the team BATTING 1ST

TIP: Chance of a BANGLADESH WIN

Arvind Roy
CONTRIBUTOR
Bhakt of MAHADEV
