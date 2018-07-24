West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Preview and Probable XI

Bangladesh stunned the hosts in the opening fixture by 48 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Windies will now look to bounce back when they face the visitors in the second ODI at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday, July 25.

Bangla Tigers have won four out of previous six matches played this year. While The hosts have lost four of the last five matches they have played at this venue which is something that they will have to put behind them going into this match.

Comeback of Mashrafe Mortaza in ODI worked wonders for Bangladesh Team

Bangladesh: Bangladesh were battered in the Test series but wins in the practice match and the first ODI would have certainly ignited some hope in their camp. They are suddenly looking a better team in the limited-overs format and they will be coming into this match as the more confident side after being 1-0 up in the series.

With the bat, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan starred on Sunday. Both anchored the innings in the first ODI with a massive 207 run partnership for the second wicket. Where Tamim remain unbeaten on 130, Shakib scored three runs short of a century. While Mushfiqur Rahim looked solid in his quick-fire 11-ball 30 to get Tigers to 279/4 in 50 overs and the team will want these three to fire once again.

With the ball, Comeback of Skipper, Mashrafe Mortaza worked wonders for visitors. He is Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in ODIs and his four-wicket haul played a big role in his side's 48-run win. While Mustafizur Rahman took 2 for 35 from eight overs. Both these bowlers are once again likely to trouble the West Indian batsmen.

Expected Playing XI: Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Sabbir Rahman and Mushfiqur Rahim.

West Indies eye comeback in second ODI

West Indies: Windies failed to transfer their ruthlessness from the tests into the ODIs and suffered a big defeat in the opening game of the series. The Caribbeans will feel more pressure as they now have to win both the remaining fixtures if they are to lay their hands on the trophy.

With the bat, Chris Gayle looked good in his knock of 40 but failed to convert his start into a big one. While Shimron Hetmyer hit 52 in the previous fixture but lost his concentration soon after reaching fifty. Except these two other batsmen failed against the Asian lineup.

With the ball, Devendra Bishoo was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2 for 52 from 10 overs. While Skipper Jason Holder and Ashley Nurse have taken nine and six wickets at this ground respectively and the Skipper will want their bowlers to fire in second ODI.

Expected Playing XI: Jason Holder (C), Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Jason Mohammed.