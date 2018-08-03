West Indies vs Bangladesh Second T20I Preview and Predicted Playing XI

West Indies beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the rain-affected first T20I at Basseterre to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Now both teams will head to Florida, where the hosts will look to seal the series when the two teams face-off in the second T20I to be played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Saturday, August 4 (August 5, Asian Time Zone).

The Caribbeans have won three out of three T20 international matches played at this venue while The visitors have lost five of the last five T20 matches they have played this year, which is something that they will have to put behind them going into this match.

West Indies: Windies were thrashed in the ODI series but a win in the first T20I would have certainly ignited some hope in their camp. They are a better team in the shortest format and they will be coming into this match as the more confident side after being 1-0 up in the series.

With the bat, Andre Russell whose blazing 21-ball 35 took the game away from Bangladesh last time, is expected to replicate his performance in Florida. Evin Lewis, on the other hand, has played two T20Is at this ground and has a century in one of those. The opening batsman is having a strike-rate of around 195 here. So, he might be the go-to man for the hosts.

With the ball, Kesrick Williams will pose the main threat for the Bangladeshi batsmen. The fast bowler claimed a four-wicket haul at Basseterre. But the hero of Windies bowling was Ashley Nurse, who removed both in form Bangladeshi openers in first over.

Samuel Badree is the team's best bowler in T20 cricket as the leg-spinner has 54 wickets in 48 matches and the Windies will back him to do well.

Predicted Playing XI : Carlos Brathwaite (C), Ashley Nurse, Samuel Badree, Keemo Paul, Kesrick Williams, Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Andre Russell, Marlon Samuels, Rovman Powell and Dinesh Ramdin.

Bangladesh eye comeback in second T20I

Bangladesh: The Tigers would have been very disappointed after the loss in the first match as at one stage they had the hosts pinned to the mat at 10-2 in the second over. They failed to transfer their momentum from the ODIs into the T20Is and suffered a big defeat in the opening game of the series. The subcontinent nation will feel more pressure as they now have to win both the remaining fixtures if they are to lay their hands on the trophy.

With the bat, Both Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar failed in the opening fixture. As they were dismissed for a golden duck, and they will be looking to make amends this time.

Mahmudullah was the pick of the lot with 35 runs from 27 balls comprising three fours and two sixes. Litton Das showed promising signs with his knock of 24 and the team will have huge expectations from them.

With the ball, Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of the bowlers at Basseterre. The pacer has taken two scalps in that fixture comprising Andre Fletcher and Evin Lewis and he seems the most threatening among the seamers. Rubel Hussain managed to dismiss Samuels and the team will need these two to get early breakthroughs. The skipper and all-rounder Shakib al Hasan is the leading wicket-taker for the side in this format and it will be crucial that he bowls well.

Expected Playing XI: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim.