West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the ODI series between West Indies and India will be played on July 27 at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Both games of this series have been closely fought contests. India won the first ODI by three runs and the hosts needed a win in the second game to keep the series alive. The second ODI was a high-scoring affair and the Indian side managed to hold their nerves to finish on the winning side with two wickets in hand.

Batting first, West Indies posted a mammoth 311/6 on the board, thanks to a scintillating century from Shai Hope. Skipper Nicholas Pooran also scored 74. Shardul Thakur starred for India with the ball, picking up three wickets.

The Indian batters contributed heavily but they kept falling behind the required run rate. Axar Patel walked in to bat at No. 7 and changed the whole complexion of the match. He remained unbeaten on 64 off just 35 balls to take his side across the line with two balls to spare. West Indies’ bowlers tried hard but failed to defend the total.

The Indian side will be high on confidence after that win. They will now look to carry forward the winning momentum and whitewash the series. The Caribbean side need to be at their absolute best to finish the series on a high.

West Indies vs India Match Details

Match: West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI, India tour of West Indies, 2022

Date and Time: July 27, 2022, Wednesday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

West Indies vs India Pitch Report

The pitch at the Queen’s Park Oval is good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface. Fans can expect another high-scoring affair on Wednesday.

West Indies vs India Weather Forecast

The temperature on Wednesday is expected to hover between 24 and 29 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

West Indies vs India Probable XIs

West Indies

Contributions from Shai Hope (115) and Nicholas Pooran (74) helped them post 311 on the board in the last match. Alzarri Joseph and Kyle Mayers picked up two wickets each with the ball but they were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Probable XI

Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh

India

Shardul Thakur picked up three wickets with the ball but they failed to keep a check on the scoring rate. Fifties from Shreyas Iyer (63), Sanju Samson (54) and Axar Patel (64*) helped them chase down the total with two wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

West Indies vs India Match Prediction

India have been quite brilliant in this series so far. They have held their nerves in crunch situations and already taken an unassailable lead in the series. The hosts will have to bring out their A-game to avoid a whitewash on Wednesday.

India look like a settled unit and are expected to clean-sweep the series by winning the final game.

Prediction: India to win this encounter.

West Indies vs India details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode

LIVE POLL Q. Shreyas Iyer to score a fifty? Yes No 2 votes so far