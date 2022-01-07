West Indies vs Ireland, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The first game of the three-match ODI series between West Indies and Ireland will be played on January 8 at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

West Indies recently toured Pakistan for a three-match T20I series. The Nicholas Pooran-led side suffered a whitewash at the hands of the hosts. The upcoming series against the Irish side will be their first assignment at home this season.

Kieron Pollard is back to lead the side after missing the Pakistan tour due to an injury. They have got some exciting players on their side and will be hoping to put their best foot forward in the opening game of the series.

Ireland, on the other hand, played two T20Is against USA before COVID-19 hit them and the remainder of the tour was canceled. The first game of the two-match T20I series was won by USA whereas the Irish side came back hard to level the series in the following game.

Andrew Balbirnie will continue to lead the side. Ireland have been good in the 50-over format in recent times. It remains to be seen how they go about their business against West Indies on their shores.

West Indies vs Ireland Match Details:

Match: West Indies vs Ireland, 1st ODI, West Indies vs Ireland ODI series

Date and Time: January 8th 2022, Saturday, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

West Indies vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch at Sabina Park is a balanced track. Batters enjoy batting on this surface as the new ball comes nicely onto the bat. The ball might hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses, assisting spinners from both sides.

West Indies vs Ireland Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Kingston, Jamaica, are expected to range between 22 and 31 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

West Indies vs Ireland Probable XIs

West Indies

Kieron Pollard will be leading a relatively young Windies side. Chris Gayle has been the notable exclusion from the squad and it remains to be seen how they cope with the Irish challenge at home.

Probable XI

Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard, Justin Greaves, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Jayden Seales

Ireland

After leveling the T20I series against USA, Ireland have arrived in the West Indies for a limited-overs series. Andrew Balbirnie will be hoping to kickstart the series on a winning note.

Probable XI

Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock (wk), George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy

West Indies vs Ireland Match Prediction

With the two sides being evenly matched, a good battle between the bat and the ball is expected.

Ireland look a well-settled unit and should come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Ireland to win this encounter.

West Indies vs Ireland live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

