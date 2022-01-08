West Indies vs Ireland ODI Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

West Indies and Ireland will lock horns in the three-match ODI series at Sabina Park, Jamaica, starting on Saturday, January 8.

Ireland will be back at the venue where they beat Pakistan in the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup. The multi-format series between West Indies and Ireland takes place at the same venue. However, West Indies will enter the series as strong favorites.

West Indies will be led by Kieron Pollard. On the other hand, Ireland will be led by Andrew Balbirnie. Paul Stirling has been ruled out of the first ODI after testing positive for the COVID-19.

Prior to the series, Ireland played a warm-up game against Jamaica and lost by five wickets. George Dockrell was the lone shining light for Ireland, scoring 82 runs.

Head-to-head record: West Indies vs Ireland in ODIs

West Indies and Ireland have played a total of 13 ODIs thus far. West Indies have won 10 encounters whereas Ireland have registered just one win. Two contests have ended without a result.

The two sides last met in January 2020 in a three-match ODI series when West Indies swept Ireland 3-0.

West Indies vs Ireland ODI Series 2022: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

1st ODI: January 8

Venue: Sabina Park, Jamaica, 8:00 PM

2nd ODI: January 11

Venue: Sabina Park, Jamaica, 8:00 PM

3rd ODI: January 14

Venue: Sabina Park, Jamaica, 8:00 PM

West Indies vs Ireland ODI Series 2022 Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on the Fan Code app & website in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the West Indies vs Ireland ODI series:

India: Fan Code

Ireland: BT Sports

UK: BT Sports

West Indies vs Ireland ODI Series 2022 Squads

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (c), Shai Hope (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas.

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, William Porterfield, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

