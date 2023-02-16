West Indies vs Ireland, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

West Indies Women will face Ireland Women in the 13th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on Friday, February 17. Newlands in Cape Town will host this Group B clash.

West Indies Women have played two games in the competition so far and have lost both. They lost to England Women in their first game and failed to bounce back as they lost to India Women in their next fixture.

Batting first, Stafanie Taylor top-scored with 42 but a lack of big partnerships resulted in them posting only 118 on the board. Karishma Ramharack picked up two wickets but the other bowlers failed to create further inroads as they were unsuccessful in defending the total. West Indies will be hoping to grab their first win on Friday.

Ireland Women also haven’t had the best of starts to the T20 World Cup 2023. They have played two games and are yet to win a single game. Ireland suffered a heavy loss against Pakistan Women in their previous game.

Bowling first, the Irish bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as Pakistan Women posted 165 on the board. The batters then faltered in the chase as they got knocked over on 95 to lose the game by 70 runs.

Ireland Women will be hoping to put a much-improved performance in the game against West Indies Women.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Match Details

Match: West Indies Women vs Ireland Women, Match 13, Group B, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Date and Time: February 17 2023, Friday, 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Newlands looks good for batting. It gets better to bat on under lights and the bowlers will have to hit the right areas consistently to avoid damage. The spinners may come into play in the later stages of the game.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Newlands is expected to hover between 18 to 24 degrees Celsius.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Probable XIs

West Indies Women

Stafanie Taylor was injured in their last game and we may see her being replaced by Zaida James if the former skipper doesn’t get fit in time.

Probable XI

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Rashada Williams (wk), Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack.

Ireland Women

We may see Shauna Kavanagh come into the side for their clash against West Indies Women.

Probable XI

Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Shauna Kavanagh, Mary Waldron (wk), Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Match Prediction

West Indies and Ireland have both failed to win a single game in the competition so far. Both sides will be eyeing their first win when they take the field on Friday.

West Indies is a well-balanced unit and fans can expect them to grab their first win.

Prediction: West Indies Women to win this clash

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

