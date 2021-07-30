West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The West Indies are set to take on Pakistan in the second game of their four-match T20I series. The game will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana and will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.

The opening T20I at Kensington Oval got washed off due to persistent rain. After a delay in play, the game was reduced to nine overs per side. After being put in to bat first, the hosts managed to score 85 runs for the loss of five wickets thanks to skipper Kieron Pollard’s unbeaten nine-ball 22.

The Caribbean top order crumbled like a house of cards while going for the big shots. Nicholas Pooran was the only other batsman who got into double digits. Among the Pakistan bowlers, Hasan Ali was the most successful as he picked up the wickets of Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer.

Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hafeez and Usman Qadir picked up a wicket apiece. Going into the second game, it remains to be seen how the Pakistan batters perform in overseas conditions. The West Indies will be looking to pick up where they left off in the 4-1 series win over Australia.

Match details

Weather report

The first game couldn't continue as rain played a spoilsport. The weather forecast for the second game isn’t any different either. There is a chance of rain from 10 AM onwards. It won’t be a surprise if another washout takes place.

Pitch report

The pitch in Guyana isn’t known for producing massive scores, especially in T20Is. The average score in this format is under 140 out of seven T20Is. The pitch is known to help the chasing teams.

Predicted playing XIs

West Indies

The hosts’ top-order needs to come to the party. Simmons, Lewis and Gayle are game-changers and need to find their rhythm. The home team has depth in batting with Hayden Walsh Jr. capable of scoring useful runs. Their bowling unit has also been in fairly good form over the last couple of months.

Predicted XI: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh Jr, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein

Pakistan

Pakistan will be pretty happy with their recent bowling performances as young fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr. impressed on his debut. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been consistent in batting. It’s now time for Pakistan's middle-order to fire on a consistent basis.

Predicted XI: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usman Qadir

Match prediction

Out of six completed T20I matches in Guyana, four have gone in the favour of the chasing team. The team batting second should be able to come out on top.

TV and live-streaming details

