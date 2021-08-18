West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Pakistan will lock horns with West Indies in the second game of the two-match Test series to be played from Friday, August 20 at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

The opening Test at the same venue went right down to the wire, but the hosts won the game by one wicket. On the final day’s play, chasing 168, the Caribbean team lost three early wickets of skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell and Nkrumah Bonner to pacer Shaheen Afridi.

However, Jermaine Blackwood’s 55 kept them in the hunt for a win. In the end, Kemar Roach’s timely 30 saw the West Indies over the finish line. Dropping catches in the final session didn’t help Pakistan’s cause either. Jayden Seales was selected the Player of the Match for his maiden Test fifer.

Brathwaite failed in the second innings but had managed 97 in the first. As far as Pakistan are concerned, they did well with the ball, but their batters looked out of sorts. The visitors will look to make a comeback and open their account in the 2021-23 WTC.

Match Details:

Match: West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test

Date and Time: August 20, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Weather report:

The game is likely to be interrupted by rain quite a few times. The clouds will be there along with thunderstorms. The temperature will be around the 31-degree Celsius mark throughout the course of the match.

Pitch Report:

The pitch in Jamaica in the first Test wasn’t an easy one for batting. The track didn’t have much for the spinners as Roston Chase, Jomel Warrican and Yasir Shah couldn’t get a single wicket. The pacers are likely to make hay yet another time.

Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies

The home team is unlikely to make any changes to their winning combination. Kieran Powell and Nkrumah Bonner will want to make amends after the failures. Seales must be brimming with confidence after becoming the youngest West Indies bowler to get a five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Kieran Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican

Pakistan

Pakistan may give Nauman Ali a chance ahead of Yasir Shah, who wasn’t used much in the first Test. Fawad Alam and Babar Azam were the only half-century makers for Pakistan in the previous game. The duo will need support from their teammates. The pacers need to be on their toes yet another time.

Playing XI: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali/Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi

Match prediction:

Though West Indies won, the fact that batting fourth was tricky in Jamaica can’t be denied. The team that wins the toss should opt to bat first and has a better chance of winning the match.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee