West Indies vs Pakistan, 4th T20I: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The fourth and final game of the T20I series between the West Indies and Pakistan will be played on August 3. The Providence Stadium in Guyana will host the last game of the series. Two of the three games have been washed out so far as the rain continues to play spoilsport during the series.

Only nine overs were possible in the first game before the rain arrived. Fans got to witness a thriller of a contest in the second game as Pakistan beat West Indies by seven runs. The third T20I was washed out after 1.2 overs and the visitors are leading the series by a 1-0 margin.

With only one game to go in the series, it’s all to play for in the final game. Pakistan will be high on confidence as they were impressive in the second game. Experienced players Mohammad Hafeez and Babar Azam stepped up to hand the team the lead in the series.

The Pakistan bowlers too held their nerves as they defended a total of 158 against a power-packed West Indies batting line-up. The hosts, on the other hand, were good with the ball in the latter stages of the first innings as Jason Holder picked up four wickets.

Dwayne Bravo bowled brilliantly at the death but the West Indies batsmen failed to apply themselves. Nicholas Pooran was their standout performer but failed to take his side across the line. The West Indies need a win or else they will hand the series to Babar’s men.

Match details

Match: West Indies vs Pakistan, 4th T20I

Date and Time: August 03, Tuesday 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Weather report

With two of the three games washed out due to rain, all eyes will be on the weather. The temperature throughout the day will range between 24 and 29 degrees Celsius. There are chances of rain and the game could see rain interruptions.

Pitch report

The pitch at the Providence Stadium in Guyana is on the slower side. There is a significant turn on the surface and it will assist the spinners from both sides. The pitch slows a bit as the day progresses and fans might see bowlers using a lot of slower balls.

Predicted playing XIs

West Indies

In the last game, Evin Lewis was ruled out and Andre Russell replaced him in the XI. We might see the same XI featuring in the final T20I. The bowlers have done a good job so far and it will be up to the batsmen to step up. The West Indies will be eager to level the series in the final game.

Playing XI: Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein

Pakistan:

Pakistan was brilliant in the second T20I. All the players fired in unison and helped the side gain the lead in the series. Shaheen Shah Afridi was rested for the third T20I and Haris Rauf replaced him in the XI. Don’t expect Pakistan to make any changes to their side for the final T20I. Pakistan will be looking to seal the series with a win in the fourth T20I.

Playing XI: Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir

Match prediction

Both teams have a strong batting unit. The power-hitters in both their sides will make up for an exciting final game of the series. Pakistan have been good so far and West Indies need to be at their best to level the series. Looking at the pitch conditions, expect Pakistan to seal the series with a win in the final game.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

