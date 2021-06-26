West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

West Indies surrendered to South Africa without a fight in the Test matches. But that will count for little when the two sides meet in the first T20I in Grenada on Saturday. The Windies are a much stronger team in the T20 format and will actually start as favorites in the five-match series. The contest will be of great significance for both teams, given the T20 World Cup is only a few months away.

West Indies have a number of ageing superstars. Chris Gayle, skipper Kieron Pollard and veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo are all part of the Windies setup. The good news for the hosts though is that they remain match-winners in the T20 format. Nicholas Pooran, one of their key batsmen, had a horror run in the IPL. The aggressive left-hander will be keen to get some form and confidence back.

Maverick all-rounder Andre Russell has made a name for himself with his exploits across the globe in franchise cricket. However, he hasn’t been as successful in West Indies colors. He has a highest of 47 from 49 T20Is. Having been recalled to the national team, Russell will be keen to prove his worth.

South Africa will be under pressure to get their act right in the T20 format prior to the World Cup. With time running out, they need to do it soon. To be fair to the Proteas, they were playing with many players missing when they played Pakistan both away and at home. Still, their struggles in the format have been quite evident.

Temba Bavuma will be leading South Africa for the first time in T20Is. Having played only eight matches in the format for the Proteas, he will have the dual responsibility of proving himself a batsman and leader. He will need support from seniors like Quinton de Kock and David Miller to succeed.

While their batting looks weak on paper, South Africa have an excellent pace lineup, with the trio of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi all capable of winning matches. Irrespective of the format though, cricket is a team game and all departments will have to function together.

West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I Match Details

Date: June 26, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 2:00 PM LOCAL/ 11:30 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada

West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I Weather Report

As per the weather prediction, it will be mostly cloudy in Grenada on Saturday. There are chances of thunderstorms as well, so some rain could be expected. The temperature will be in the mid-20s while humidity will be around 80%. Wind speed will be in the region of 35 km/h.

West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I Pitch Report

The only T20I played at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada, in January 2020, saw Ireland upset West Indies as both teams scored over 200. A run feast could be on the cards again if a similar surface is on offer.

West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I Predicted XIs

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Kevin Sinclair, Fidel Edwards

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I Match Prediction

On paper, West Indies are definitely the stronger of the two teams. They have the firepower to overcome the Proteas, who will have to dig deep to find a winning formula.

West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I live streaming details in India

TV: Won’t be telecast in India

Live Streaming: FanCode

