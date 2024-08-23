West Indies vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa and West Indies are set to lock horns in the first game of the three-match T20I series on Friday, August 23 (Saturday, August 24 in India). The Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad will host the clash.

After winning the Test series 1-0, the Proteas will be looking to carry their momentum into the T20I series as well. The visitors have a relatively inexperienced squad with Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, and Keshav Maharaj missing out.

Jason Smith and Kwena Maphaka are the new faces in the team. Maphaka picked up three five-wicket hauls in the U-19 World Cup earlier this year after which he made his debut for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Trending

West Indies, in the meantime, do not have the services of Jason Holder and Andre Russell for the upcoming series. Alick Athanaze and all-rounder Matthew Forde were added to the squad.

Rovman Powell will lead them with the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Sherfane Rutherford strengthening their middle order. Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie are the spinners with Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, and Romario Shepherd bolstering their pace attack.

West Indies vs South Africa Match Details

Match: West Indies vs South Africa, 1st T20I, South Africa tour of West Indies

Date and Time: August 24, 2024, 12:30 am IST (August 23, 2024, 03:00 pm local time)

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

West Indies vs South Africa Head-to-Head

West Indies and South Africa have faced 23 times in T20Is and the Proteas have a slender 12-11 lead. In the West Indies, South Africa have won six out of 11 matches.

Matches Played: 23

South Africa: 12

West Indies: 11

Tied: 0

No Result: 0

West Indies vs South Africa Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium has been low and slow. The average score in nine T20Is is 141. Teams batting second score at a rate of 7.39 as compared to 6.82 by teams batting first. Chasing should be the way forward.

West Indies vs South Africa Weather Report

There is a 16 percent chance of rain throughout the match. Intermittent clouds will be there. Temperatures will be around the 33-degree Celsius mark and the humidity will be in the 60s.

West Indies vs South Africa Probable XIs

South Africa

Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin, Ottneil Baartman/Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams

West Indies

Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Obed McCoy

West Indies vs South Africa Match Prediction

West Indies do not have two of their key all-rounders but can cash in on South Africa’s lack of experience. The hosts have a golden chance of going 1-0 up in the series.

Prediction: West Indies to win the match.

West Indies vs South Africa Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️