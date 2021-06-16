West Indies vs South Africa 2nd Test: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

West Indies take on South Africa in the second and final Test of their two-match series on Friday, 18th June, at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia.

The visitors comfortably trounced the hosts in the first Test, securing an innings victory before lunch on Day 3. On a balanced wicket that had good pace and bounce, West Indies opted to bat first but were blown away by the Proteas' fiery pace attack.

Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi bowled a wicketless yet testing opening spell. Once Anrich Nortje arrived at the bowling crease, the wickets started tumbling.

With Rabada also going strong, the Proteas reduced the Windies to 48/4 by lunch on Day 1. Lungi Ngidi's then picked up five wickets in just 6.5 overs to bowl out West Indies for 97.

In reply, South Africa recovered well after losing captain Dean Elgar early, thanks to Aiden Markram's half-century and Rassie Van der Dussen's 46. However, at 119/4, just when the Windies sensed an opening, Quinton De Kock strode out to bat. The left-hander blazed his way to a 170-ball 142* on Day 2 and remained unbeaten as South Africa were bowled out for 322.

After their disastrous first innings, it was always going to be difficult for Kraigg Brathwaite's side to make a comeback. While they batted better in their second essay, West Indies were bowled out for 162. Another five-wicket haul, this time, from Kagiso Rabada, who finished with 5/34 in the second innings, put paid to West Indies' hopes.

Jayden Seales' terrific Test debut was one of the few positives for the hosts. The 19-year old got his opportunity after Shannon Gabriel was injured. He bowled with good pace and energy to pick up three wickets.

Nkrumah Bonner, meanwhile, suffered a concussion after getting hit by a bouncer in the first innings and was ruled out for the rest of the series. Kieran Powell replaced him as a concussion substitute.

South Africa also handed debuts to Keegan Petersen and Kyle Verreynne. Neither player managed to have much of an impact on the game, so they will be eager to notch up impressive performances in the second Test.

While the West Indies will want to set right their batting collapses in the first Test, South Africa will look to assert their dominance ahead of the five-match T20I series. So, another exciting Test match between the two teams could be in store.

Match Details

Date: June 18-22, 2021 (Friday-Tuesday).

Time: 10:00 AM (Local), 07:30 PM (IST)/ 02:00 PM (GMT).

Venue: Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia.

Weather Report

Rain could play a part in this match, with showers expected on Days 1, 2, 3 and 5. However, the forecast suggests that the rain could come before the match starts, so an entire day's play is unlikely to be washed out. The average temperature should be around 29 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket for the second Test should be similar to that of the first. The pacers should get some good purchase from the wicket, with spinners likely to come into play from the third day onwards.

Predicted XIs

West Indies

Jayden Seales made a promising debut.

Kieran Powell should replace the injured Nkrumah Bonner and open the batting with captain Kraigg Brathwaite. They could also opt to field an extra bowler in Alzarri Joseph instead of Joshua da Silva, with Shai Hope keeping wickets.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva (WK)/ Alzarri Joseph, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales.

South Africa

Ngidi bowled well in the first innings.

South Africa should name an unchanged lineup for the second Test, which means Petersen and Verreynne could get another opportunity to prove themselves.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (C), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne, Quinton De Kock (WK), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi.

Match Prediction

West Indies' first-innings collapse may have been a one-off, but the difference in quality between the two teams was evident in the way the match progressed. While it should be a more close game this time, South Africa should win and clinch the series 2-0.

Prediction: South Africa to win.

TV and live streaming details

TV: SuperSport (South Africa).

Live Streaming: FanCode app (India).

