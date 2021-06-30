West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I Prediction: Who will win today's match?

With the five-match series on the line, West Indies will face off against South Africa in the fourth T20I at Grenada on Thursday, July 1.

After coasting to an eight-wicket win with five overs to spare in the series opener, it seemed like West Indies would make light work of South Africa in a format which has heavily favored their team over the last few years. However, the attacking Proteas bowling attack has held its own against the might of the West Indian batting.

The last two games have seen the hosts fall short in fairly straightforward run-chases. South Africa have won by 16 runs and 1 run respectively, with the West Indies middle-order batsmen failing to spend long periods at the crease. Meanwhile, the Protea batsmen have managed to ensure that at least one of them carries on for the majority of the innings.

So far, the series has been characterized by South Africa playing out of their skin to upset West Indies, who have perhaps been a touch overconfident in their own abilities. But with Kieron Pollard's men needing a win, an entirely different contest could be on the cards in the fourth T20I.

West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I Match Prediction: Who will come out on top in Grenada?

Evin Lewis and Andre Fletcher formed a decent partnership in the first two games, but West Indies chose to replace the latter with Lendl Simmons in the third game. While Simmons scored 22, the impetus Fletcher usually provides just wasn't there.

Chris Gayle was rested, allowing Shimron Hetmyer - who was initially not part of the final squad - to be a part of the playing XI. The young southpaw hit two sixes but couldn't carry on, while Gayle's replacement at No. 3 - Jason Holder - found the boundary twice before falling to Lungi Ngidi. The form of Pollard and Nicholas Pooran haven't been great, and West Indies need their batsmen to come to the party in the fourth T20I.

The Caribbean bowling attack has done well so far. Obed McCoy and Dwayne Bravo have welcomed the challenge of bowling at the death, while the spinners - Kevin Sinclair and Fabian Allen - had a tough outing in the previous game but have been fairly consistent overall.

South Africa have several batsmen in good form, with each game producing a different hero. Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram all have at least one notable score this series, with only David Miller yet to come good.

Anrich Nortje has been exceptional in the pace department, while Tabraiz Shamsi bowled a superb spell in the third T20I to walk away with the Man of the Match award. Ngidi had a much-needed solid performance in the previous game, but Kagiso Rabada's indifferent form remains an area of concern.

Despite South Africa appearing to have the edge based on recent performances, West Indies can be backed to pull off a series-leveling win in the fourth T20I. They have the personnel to do it; it's just a question of ensuring that the set batsmen carry on to make a big score. A slightly modified, circumspect batting approach could bring the hosts a victory.

Prediction: West Indies to win the fourth T20I against South Africa

