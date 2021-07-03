West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I Prediction: Who will win today's match?

After fighting hard for four games and finding themselves locked in a stalemate at 2-2, West Indies and South Africa face off in the fifth and final T20I at Grenada on Saturday, July 3.

The series opener saw South Africa put up a middling 160-run total, which the Caribbean batting lineup scaled down with ease thanks to Evin Lewis' explosive innings. And although the Proteas didn't really bat much better in the next two games, they came up with all-round bowling displays to thwart the West Indian charge and take a commanding lead in the series.

Scores of 167 and 166 were defended by South Africa in the 2nd and 3rd T20Is respectively, with the West Indies batting order faltering while trying to string together partnerships. Home captain Kieron Pollard spoke about sticking to their aggressive batting approach, which yielded dividends in the previous game.

Finally getting the chance to set a total, West Indies put up 167 before restricting South Africa to 146 despite losing Fabian Allen to a shoulder injury to take the series into a decider.

With both teams having a lot to play for in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup, we should be in for another cracking encounter in Grenada.

West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I Match Prediction: Who will come out on top in Grenada?

🗣 "A good wine; he keeps getting better.



He's been a sensational bowling leader for this group."



- @Coachsim13 on @DJBravo47 pic.twitter.com/6CLZEL6aLO — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 1, 2021

The series has been dominated by the bowlers for the most part. For West Indies, Dwayne Bravo has turned back the clock and picked up nine wickets, bowling extremely well at the death with his concoction of slower balls. He has had support from Obed McCoy, who has eight wickets to show for and has taken on responsibility with confidence.

While South Africa haven't had a clear-cut star performer with the ball, several bowlers have stepped up when the situation has demanded it. Tabraiz Shamsi came up with a Man of the Match display in the 3rd T20I, while Anrich Nortje has been superb throughout the series. Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada haven't hit their straps consistently, so the Proteas will be confident of improvement heading into the final game.

Meanwhile, two completely contrasting batting departments have shown the virtues of their approaches. While South Africa have been circumspect and willing to take a par total, West Indies have tried to bludgeon their way out of tight situations only to realize the fatality of such ventures.

However, things are even ahead of the series decider, which shows that West Indies' strategy does hold some weight given the power at their disposal. If even one of the big-hitting superstars in the playing XI come to the party, South Africa won't know what hit them.

In the decider, it seems inevitable that West Indies will find some inspiration. Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons have gotten the team off to good starts on a regular basis, while Chris Gayle isn't in the best of form but has a few cameos to show for at No. 3. Kieron Pollard returned to form in the previous game, and it seems like a matter of time before Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer do too. West Indies could consider bringing Jason Holder back into the side, especially since Allen is expected to be unavailable.

South Africa, meanwhile, will need a complete batting performance to beat West Indies on their own turf in what will be a historic result. Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock and captain Temba Bavuma must score - there are no two ways about it. And David Miller must step up in the absence of Faf du Plessis.

Do South Africa have the resources and gameplan to thwart West Indies' sustained aggression? Probably. But can they come up with an all-round performance with the series on the line? It's tough to imagine them doing so.

The chances of a West Indies win far outweigh the chances of a South Africa win, even if the latter exists within the realm of possibility. With 10 more T20Is to go before the T20 World Cup, the hosts could take a big step towards defending their crown.

Prediction: West Indies to win the 5th T20I and the series against South Africa

Edited by Prasen Moudgal