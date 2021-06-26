West Indies vs South Africa T20Is - 5 players to watch out for

South Africa started their West Indies tour by winning the Test series by a 2-0 margin, their first away series triumph in the longest format since March 2017. The visitors decimated the Windies completely, registering thumping wins across both Tests.

The action now shifts to T20Is, where South Africa will be up against a mighty West Indies side boasting some of the big names in the game’s shortest format. The five-match T20I series will start on June 26, with all games scheduled to be played at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

5 players to watch out for in West Indies vs South Africa T20I series

With the T20 World Cup less than four months away, the series will be an ideal opportunity for the two sides to fine tune their playing combinations. Both teams comprise of several proven match-winners, who are single-handedly capable of winning matches.

A Gun Squad from West Indies for their Home T20 Series pic.twitter.com/rrf26yhA5K — Ayush Raj (@CricGeekAyush) May 18, 2021

In this article, we look at five such players who are likely to have a huge impact on the series.

#5 Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock will be crucial for the South Africans in the series

Quinton de Kock was in stupendous form in the recently concluded Test series against West Indies. The southpaw slammed in 237 runs across three innings and was the top run-getter in the series.

Since January 2020, the wicketkeeper-batsman has scored 285 runs at a strike-rate of over 170 for South Africa in the T20Is. In the aforementioned period, the left-hander reached the 30-run mark on six out of nine occasions, giving the Proteas a brisk start every time he walked out with the willow.

De Kock’s form at the top will be crucial if South Africa hope to beat West Indies in their own backyard.

#4 Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle has smashed 25 sixes against South Africa in T20Is

One of the best T20 batsmen in the world, Chris Gayle will be vital for the hosts in the upcoming series against South Africa. The destructive opener, who is in the twilight of his career, will be hoping to make it to the West Indies' World Cup squad after a disappointing T20I series against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

The 41-year-old has an excellent record against South Africa in T20Is, scoring 307 runs at an average of 43 and a mammoth strike rate of over 195. Gayle has smashed 25 sixes against the Proteas, the second most against any team in his international career.

The southpaw will fancy his chances of getting back to form against one of his favored opponents.

#3 George Linde

George Linde has an economy of 7.32 in T20 cricket

With 23 out of 38 wickets falling to spinners in the recent series between Sri Lanka and West Indies, George Linde could be vital for the visitors in the Caribbean. The spin bowling all-rounder has shown a lot of promise in his nascent international career and will look to cement his place in the side ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The 29-year-old has an excellent record in T20 cricket, scalping 92 wickets at an economy of 7.32. On the batting front, Linde has a strike-rate of over 140 and can hit the ball out of the park.

He will relish the challenge of bowling to several T20 stalwarts and will hope to make it his breakthrough series in his international career.

#2 Andre Russell

Andre Russell has a strike-rate of 151 for West Indies in T20

Andre Russell will be making a comeback to the West Indies T20 team for the first time since March 2020. The all-rounder’s addition augments well for the West Indies team, which already comprises stars like Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo and Jason Holder.

Russell has been at his rampant best with the bat in 2021, striking at over 158. The 33-year-old had a decent IPL 2021 campaign before its postponement, scoring 163 runs from seven innings, while also picking up seven wickets in as many games at a modest average of 16.

Dre Russ hits a long ball 💣 but does the Spiceman have his number in the nets? 😳😅 #MissionMaroon #WIvSA 🏏🌴 @Russell12A pic.twitter.com/UZVrrEhdZf — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 25, 2021

The Jamaican will be eager to don his national team jersey again and maraud the opponents with his ferocious striking.

#1 Kieron Pollard

Kiron Pollard will look to lead West Indies from the front

The West Indies captain will hold the key for the hosts in the upcoming T20I series. With a side full of international superstars, Kieron Pollard will have to play a pivotal role in fielding the best combination on the park.

The 34-year-old will be playing his first game since his breathtaking 87 off 34 balls against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL this year, singlehandedly winning the match for the Mumbai Indians.

The Trinidadian is also a handy bowler who has a knack for breaking important partnerships. Pollard’s bowling form over the last year has been a revelation and West Indies will hope their skipper leads them to another series win in that shortest format.

Few weeks left until the Olympics! We are ready at Sportskeeda. Check out our Olympics homepage

Edited by Samya Majumdar