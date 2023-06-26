West Indies Women vs Ireland Women, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Please Schedule this Article for 7.30 AM on 26-06-2023

Ireland Women are all set to travel to the Caribbean on a three-match limited-over tour starting from June 26. The first ODI match of the series will commence at 7:30 pm IST at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia. The two teams head into this fixture after being on the receiving end of some thrashing in their last three games.

West Indies Women have only been able to secure a consolation victory against New Zealand Women in their last five games. They even hosted England Women at home and lost the series by a shambolic margin of 3-0. However, their record against Ireland Women is outstanding and they would be hoping that it stays this way as they lead into this series.

Ireland Women too have not had the best of the outing in their preceding fixtures. They did have some success against Netherlands Women where they comprehensively outclassed them in all 3 ODI matches. However, when they toured Pakistan last year, Ireland-W got a harsh reality check as they could not withstand the pressure and were blown away by a heavy margin.

As we gear up for the upcoming series, here is all you need to know about the first ODI match of the series.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Match Details:

Match: West Indies Women vs Ireland Women, 1st ODI, 2023

Date and Time: June 26, 2023, on Monday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Pitch Report

The deck at Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium is well-balanced. Along with the breathtaking views that the stadium offers, batters can get off to a good start once they see off the new ball well. Bowlers, most particularly the slower bowlers can also reap the rewards if they get it in the right areas.

Past data suggests that batting last should not be a sign of concern as teams batting last have won on more occasions (22) as opposed to teams batting first (13).

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Weather Report

The weather on matchday is expected to remain nice and pleasant for the majority of the day with no danger of rainfall. Temperature during the day can creep up to 31 C but as the day progresses, it is expected to dip to 26 C.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Probable Xl

West Indies Women

Probable Xl

Hayley Matthews (captain), Djenaba Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Rashada Williams (wicketkeeper), Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Jannillea Glasgow, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Shamilia Connell

Ireland Women

Probable Xl

Laura Delany (captain), Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little(wicketkeeper), Aimee Maguire, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Arlene Kelly, Eimear Richardson, Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Prediction

West Indies Women have a dominating head-to-head record against Ireland Women in ODI cricket. They played 8 games between them which saw West Indies Women thrash Ireland Women on 7 occasions. The prospects for Ireland Women look bleak as they look ahead to take on their adversaries.

Prediction: West Indies Women to win the match.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Hayley Matthews to score 30+ runs and pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes