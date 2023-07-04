West Indies Women vs Ireland Women, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The first match of the three-match T20I series between West Indies Women and Ireland Women will begin on July 05, 2023, Wednesday at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground.

The hosts had won the ODI series by a 2-0 margin. The West Indies defended 297 runs against Ireland in the 1st ODI to win by 58 runs. Hayley Matthews led the team from the front with a massive century in the first ODI.

The second ODI was washed out due to rain, but the home side had Ireland at 36/5 before the match got abandoned. The home side then chased down 204 runs in the third ODI to win it by six wickets.

Ireland's Gaby Lewis ended the series as the leading run-scorer with 188 runs from three appearances. For the West Indies, experienced Stafanie Taylor scored two half-centuries in the series to finish with 134 runs. The West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews was the leading wicket-taker with five wickets.

The West Indies had recently announced the 14-member squad. Three U19 members- Ashmini Munisar, Djenaba Joseph and Zaida James- are selected for the series.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Match Details:

Match: West Indies Women vs Ireland Women, 1st T20I, 2023

Date and Time: July 5, 2023, on Wednesday, 2:30 am IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Pitch Report

The surface of Darren Sammy Cricket Ground is expected to be slow and might help the spinners more. The average first innings score in T20I at this venue has been 127, and most matches have been won by teams chasing.

The rain might play a big role once again, which had affected the scoring in the previous ODI series.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Weather Report

According to the forecast, the weather will remain partly cloudy for most of the day. The temperature is expected to be between 29 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be around 47 percent.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Probable Xl

West Indies Women

Probable Xl

Hayley Matthews (captain), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, and Rashada Williams.

Ireland Women

Probable Xl

Leah Paul, Laura Delany (captain), Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Amy Hunter, Cara Murray, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Sophie MacMahon, G Dempsey, and Orla Prendergast.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Prediction

West Indies women won the ODI series against the visiting side by 2-0. Ireland had no clue about the West Indies attack and they seemed to struggle due to the rainy conditions. Skipper Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor, and Chinelle Henry dominated with the bat, while Afy Fletcher played a good role with the ball for the host side.

Ireland, on the other hand, was dependent on Gaby Lewis for a big score. The experienced batter ended as the leading run-scorer of the ODI series and will hold the key for Ireland in this series as well. However, they need the bowlers to step up in this game.

Prediction: West Indies Women to win the match.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode/ West Indies Cricket YouTube Channel

