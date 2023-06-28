West Indies Women vs Ireland Women, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second ODI of the three-match series between West Indies Women and Ireland Women is scheduled to start on June 28 at 7:30 pm IST. The game will take place at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia.

West Indies Women are one victory away from registering a satisfying series win. It is a do-or-die contest for Ireland Women as they need to win this fixture to stay alive.

West Indies Women registered a dominating 58-run victory against Ireland Women in the preceding fixture. Hayley Mathews' brilliant ton of 109 (106) set a solid foundation for the Windies as they ended their first innings with a strong total of 297.

The West Indies Women's skipper later delivered with the ball, picking up three wickets at an economy 5.3 RPO to restrict Ireland well short of their target.

Ireland Women were not very impactful with the ball early on. They used eight bowlers in total, out of which only four managed to return wickets. Cara Murray was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/60 in her allotted 10 overs. There wasn’t much enthusiasm shown with the bat either.

Gaby Lewis (83 off 102) and Laura Delany (40 off 51) made some decent contributions with the bat. But a sudden loss of wickets in the backend of the innings derailed them completely from their chase.

As we gear up for the virtual decider, we bring you all the information that you need to know about the second ODI match of the series.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Match Details

Match: West Indies Women vs Ireland Women, 2nd ODI

Date & Time: June 28, 2023, on Wednesday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Pitch Report

The deck at Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium is well-balanced that provides ample opportunities for the batters and the bowlers to flourish. Batters can make full use of the freshness of the pitch and pile up some crucial runs in the earlier half of the game.

Anything between 250 and 299 should be a competitive score on this track. As the game goes on, the surface may begin to deteriorate a fraction, which will bring the slower bowlers into play.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Weather Report

Heavy rainfall awaits us on matchday as the precipitation rate has surged all the way up to 70%. With high chances of rain, we could see multiple interruptions as the game progresses. Temperatures throughout the day will remain stable and fluctuate between 26 C and 29 C.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Probable Xl

West Indies Women

Probable Xl

Hayley Matthews(captain), Zaida James, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shamilia Connell

Ireland Women

Probable Xl

Leah Paul, Laura Delany (captain), Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Arlene Kelly, Eimear Richardson, Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Prediction

West Indies Women hardly ever looked in trouble during the first ODI match and sailed to a comfortable 58-run victory. With experience and firepower on their side, a series win for West Indies Women is surely on the cards.

Prediction: West Indies Women to win the match.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Who will win today's match? West Indies Women Ireland Women 0 votes