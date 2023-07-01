West Indies Women vs Ireland Women, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The final ODI match of the three-match ODI series between West Indies Women and Ireland Women will take place on July 2 at 12:30 AM IST. The game will take place at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia. Much to our disappointment, the second ODI match got washed out due to persistent rain.

West Indies Women are one victory away from registering a series win. They have thoroughly dominated the visitors right from the word go. Hayley Mathews starred with the bat in the opening match by scoring a brilliant hundred (109 off 106), which set a solid foundation for the Windies. as they ended their first innings with a strong total of 297.

The West Indies Women's skipper later followed up with the ball picking up three wickets to restrict Ireland well short of their target.

Ireland Women, on the other hand, looked very scratchy right from the start. They displayed an ordinary effort with the ball in the first ODI and conceded a gigantic total of 297 which proved to be way beyond their reach.

And in the second ODI, the top and the middle order floundered very badly as they lost half their side for just 36 in a rain-curtailed match. They did manage to get away without a result after putting on such a horrid show with the bat. As they progress to the business end of the series, they face a daunting challenge of squaring off against one of the best sides in Women’s Cricket.

As we enter this do-or-die contest, here is all you need to know about the third and final ODI match of the series.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Match Details:

Match: West Indies Women vs Ireland Women, 3rd ODI, 2023

Date and Time: July 2, 2023, on Monday, 12.30 am IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Pitch Report

With overnight rain, we expect the pitch to retain a significant amount of moisture during matchday. Hence it will be ideal for swing bowling and bowlers will get rewards if they put the ball in the right area. Batters will have a hard time navigating through the early phases of the game.

The surface may slow down a fraction as the game progresses bringing spinners into play. Anything between 250-299 should be a competitive score on this track.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Weather Report

Slightly improved weather conditions await us as the probability of imminent rainfall is down to 20 percent at this stage. The weather will remain partly cloudy for the most part with temperatures varying between 29 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Probable Xl

West Indies Women

Probable Xl

Hayley Matthews (captain), Zaida James, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Ganjnabi, Cherry Ann Fraser, and Ashmini Munisar.

Ireland Women

Probable Xl

Leah Paul, Laura Delany (captain), Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Arlene Kelly, Eimear Richardson, Orla Prendergast, and Sophie MacMahon.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Prediction

West Indies Women are ahead in the series by 1-0. They bowled stupendously well even in the second ODI match which left Ireland Women reeling at 36/5. Much to their despair, the match got washed out and West Indies Women were unable to complete a series win.

However, with a slightly improved weather forecast, we expect WI-W to dominate Ire-W in a thumping fashion.

Prediction: West Indies Women to win the match.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

