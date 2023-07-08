West Indies Women vs Ireland Women, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third and final match of the three-match T20I series between West Indies Women and Ireland Women will take place on Sunday, July 9, 2023, Sunday. The match will get underway at 2:30 AM IST at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground.

West Indies have successfully completed a double series victory over Ireland at home. After winning the ODI series 2-0, they did well to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series with one more match to go. The team will be keen to complete the tour with a 3-0 whitewash.

While the first T20I went down the wire, where the home side won the game by two wickets in the final delivery, the second match was a pretty one-sided affair. West Indies restricted Ireland to 113/7 and in return, West Indies reached the target in the 17th over to win by eight wickets.

The West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews clinched the Player of the Match award once again. The all-rounder made 50(39) and also ended with 1/24. She holds the key once again for the home side.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Match Details:

Match: West Indies Women vs Ireland Women, 3rd T20I, 2023

Date and Time: July 9, 2023, on Sunday, 2:30 am IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Pitch Report

The surface of Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is expected to assist the batters and spinners more. The first two matches witnessed West Indies chase down a below-par target and we can expect something similar in the 3rd T20I as well.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Weather Report

According to the forecast, the weather on Sunday will be cloudy. The temperature will be between 29 to 34 degrees Celsius during the day. The humidity will be around 56 percent.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Probable Xl

West Indies Women

Probable Xl

Hayley Matthews (captain), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain), Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Rashada Williams, Zaida James, Ashwini Munisar, Qiana Joseph

Ireland Women

Probable Xl

Laura Delany (captain), Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Amy Hunter, Cara Murray, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Louise Little, Aimee Maguire, Eimear Richardson, Orla Prendergast.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Prediction

West Indies women edged past Ireland Women by eight wickets in the second T20I. They were almost flawless, with their captain Hayley Matthews making a mark once again. She holds the key in this West Indies line-up.

For Ireland, they need the batters to come up with something special in the final T20I to end the tour on a winning note. They will depend on Gaby Lewis to do some wonders with the bat once again.

Prediction: West Indies Women to win the match and clinch the series 3-0.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode/ West Indies Cricket YouTube Channel

