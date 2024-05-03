West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 5th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The fifth and final match of the ongoing T20I series between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday, May 3.

Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women in the fourth T20I on Wednesday, May 2, to secure their maiden victory of the series by two runs.

Batting first, the Windies were limited to just 84-9 with Pakistani skipper Nida Dar and Sadia Iqbal, calming three wickets each, while Nashra Sandhu and Rameen Shamim took one wicket apiece.

While Shermaine Campbelle was the top scorer from the visiting side with 28 runs followed by Zaida James (19) and Jannillea Glasgow (10), the rest of the side was bowled out in single digits.

In reply, Ayesha Zafar’s 48-ball 42-run knock backed by Gull Feroza’s 21 and Sidra Ameen’s 15, they successfully chased down the target in 16.3 overs.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Match Details:

Match: West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 5th T20I, West Indies Women tour of Pakistan 2024

Date and Time: May 03, 2024, Thursday, 08:00 pm IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head

West Indies Women have dominated Pakistan Women, winning 17 out of 21 matches played. Pakistan Women have secured victories in only four matches, including the last T20I on Thursday, against their West Indian counterparts.

Matches played: 21

West Indies Women won: 17

Pakistan Women won: 4

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Pitch Report

The surface at the National Stadium favors both batting and bowling departmenswith an average score of approximately 120 runs in the last four matches. The bowlers can exploit some movement from the track initially, but as the game progresses, batters will find opportunities to excel

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Weather Forecast

Karachi's National Stadium weather forecast indicates clear skies and no likelihood of rain. The temperature is projected to hover around 29°C, accompanied by a humidity level of 19%.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Probable XIs

West Indies Women

Probable XI

Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Zaida James, Aaliyah Alleyne, Jannillea Glasgow, Afy Fletcher, Kate Wilmott, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack

Pakistan Women

Probable XI

Ayesha Zafar, Sidra Ameen, Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar (c), Fatima Sana, Natalia Pervaiz, Najiha Alvi (wk), Gull Feroza, Nashra Sandhu, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

After a three-match losing streak, Pakistan Women bounced back in the fourth T20I and won the game by eight wickets. West Indies Women will be looking forward to avenging their previous setback and snatching their fourth win in the next match.

Looking at the head-to-head records and recent form, West Indies are likely to win the fifth T20I.

Prediction: West Windes Women to win.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

