What Australia need to do to get back its glory days

Ebrahim Kaeed FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 136 // 12 Jul 2018, 03:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Australia v England - Fifth Test: Day 5

The Australians have so far been living in a bubble of their own. For so many years they have been dominating the world cricket and have a huge influence on its functioning. They have won 5 world cups, the most. They have dominated test cricket too. They have maintained their baggy green culture for so many years. The Australian crowd is always after them. They cheer them with their full passion. They are involved in every stage. For so many years the likes of Bradman, Border, Waugh, Ponting and Clarke have all given the Australian crowd plenty to cheer. This time it is a little different.

After the sandpaper gate, Steven Smith and David Warner can no longer contribute to the side for at least 7 months from now. The trust of the people is broken. The Australians now search for a leader who can win the trust of the people as well as lead the side efficiently. Tim Paine has been appointed as the test and One day captain. While he might be capable of leading the side in test cricket, he is not contributing as much as he should in the one day format.

Australian limited overs team is undergoing one of its worst periods. Australia need a strong leader who is as good as a player and can win the trust of the people. They could consider recalling George Bailey. He has had a good domestic season and can lead the side until Smith is allowed to.

One good news for them, however, is that David Warner and Steven Smith will be able to play the next World Cup. These two men are extremely important for Australia to have a chance. Australia also need to look after their fast bowlers. They have around 15-16 One days before the world. They need to make sure their star bowlers are fit. Fully fit Starc, Cummins and Hazelwood are too good. Which leaves their middle order.

The fact that nobody in the middle order is consistent is something to worry about for them. I think it is time to leave Glenn Maxwell out for some time. He is going through a lean patch where he is trying too much and not keeping it simple.

Australia also need to have a look at their domestic setup. They need to stop preparing flat and bouncy wickets and start making good even tracks. Batsman like Darcy Short and Travis Head have struggled when the ball starts stopping.

Australia also need to understand that while test cricket is to be given utmost priority, ODI and T20 cricket are also important. They need to focus on white ball cricket more than what they have been doing for so long and also treat bilateral white ball cricket with more importance.

Australians also need to realize that the line concerning the spirit of cricket that they draw is not something acceptable to every nation. They have been living in a small world where what according to them is right in the spirit of the game is right for everyone. They need to bring back their competitiveness back on the field as well as respect the opposition.

All in all this recent tour of England and Zimbabwe should be an eye-opener for them. We wish them luck for the future.