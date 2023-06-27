What happened in the Super Over of West Indies vs Netherlands World Cup Qualifier match?

In a thrilling encounter, the Netherlands stunned two-time champions West Indies in a Super Over during their group-stage World Cup Qualifier game in Harare on Monday, June 26. That happened as the two teams scored 374-run each at the end of 100 overs (50 each).

Batting first, West Indies posted 374-6 in their allotted 50 overs. Nicholas Pooran slammed an unbeaten 104 off 65 balls, including six maximums and nine boundaries. Meanwhile, Brandon King (76) and Johnson Charles (54) also chipped in with their half-centuries.

For the Netherlands, Bas de Leede and Saqib Zulfiqur scalped two wickets apiece, while Logan van Beek and Vivan Kingma bagged one each.

In response, Netherlands posted 374-9, courtesy of a century and fifty from Teja Nidamanuru and captain Scott Edwards, respectively. Teja smashed 111 off only 76 balls, with three sixes and 11 boundaries. Edwards also chipped in with 67 off 47 deliveries, including a six and six fours.

For WI, Roston Chase scalped three wickets. Meanwhile, Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein settled for two apiece. Jason Holder also took a solitary wicket.

Logan van Beek stuns West Indies in Super over

Logan van Beek produced an all-round performance for the Netherlands in the Super Over. That came after he failed to score one run off the ultimate delivery.

The right-handed batter stepped up for the Dutch in the Super Over, scoring 30 runs against Jason Holder, including three sixes and as many fours.

The 32-year-old then easily defended the marathon total as West Indies were bundled out for just eight runs, losing both their wickets in just five balls.

With the win, the Netherlands made their way to the Super Six of World Cup Qualifiers in style. They registered three wins in four games, finishing with six points in Group A, only behind table-toppers Zimbabwe (eight points), who won all four group-stage games.

Luckily, West Indies also made it to the Super Six with two wins in four games (four points).

The above three teams will play a game each against the top three Group B teams in the race to the top two spots for the 2023 World Cup in India later this year.

