×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

What India's middle-order options could be for the World Cup

Shyam
ANALYST
Feature
410   //    09 Mar 2019, 18:54 IST

Rayudu played a match winning knock of 90
Rayudu played a match winning knock of 90

There is a popular hindi saying that goes 'kahin pe nigahen, kahin pe nishana'. After Hardik Pandya was declared unfit, it was a great opportunity for Vijay Shankar to prove his mettle. The thought process always was that Hardik would always be the first choice and when he is fit, he would be an automatic choice into the team eleven. Vijay Shankar would always be a back up for him and is being a given an extended run to give him match practice.

The #4 slot of any team is vital. Not only would this person sometimes be required to stabilize an innings but also be required to play a cameo and give the innings a bit of a push. Ambati Rayudu seemed to be the perfect #4. His match winning innings of 90 on a green wicket in New Zealand, was testament to this.

In the current series, especially in the 2nd ODI, Vijay Shankar was given to bowl the final over to a well set Stoinis. It was a big gamble as all the other main bowlers had finished their quota of 10 overs. It was a toss up between Kedar Jadhav and Shankar.

The latter was given the ball. It is a very good chance that India was looking to extract the maximum out of Vijay Shankar and test him under a high pressure situation. Vijay Shankar delivered and would have put a smile on the faces of the Indian selectors.

With Ambati Rayudu, not performing barring the one match in New Zealand, his position is at stake. Rayudu vs Pant would have been the ideal battle for #4. The question of Rayudu vs Shankar would never have come up, but it is possible that MSK Prasad & Co. would have been eyeing this possibility. India's batting bench strength is so strong that to get a place in the final eleven is very tough.

What these 3 matches have done is now throw open the possibility of playing Vijay Shankar for Rayudu.

India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 2
India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 2

This will give India the chance to play 3 all rounders if Pandya is fit and back. Vijay Shankar is a batsman who can give Kohli a few overs.

If Jadhav and Pandya also feature in the playing eleven, the Indian middle-order becomes very stable and gives India the choice to play their top bowlers. This then would become a lethal team.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs Australia 2019 Indian Cricket Team Ambati Rayudu Vijay Shankar Leisure Reading
3 Indian players who'll be looking to cement their World Cup spot in the upcoming ODI series against Australia
RELATED STORY
Both Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar can be picked for World Cup, says Ashish Nehra
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Another T20I series loss for India; what worked and what didn't
RELATED STORY
Ind vs Aus T20I: Despite series loss, India must look ahead to the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Vijay Shankar - On the path to redemption
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: How India could lineup for the 2nd ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 Indian players who will be under pressure to perform in the third ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 changes India could make for the 2nd T20I
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 things we learnt from the 2nd ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia: 5 Changes India could make for the 1st ODI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 24 Feb
IND 126/7 (20.0 ov)
AUS 127/7 (20.0 ov)
Australia won by 3 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
2nd T20I | Wed, 27 Feb
IND 190/4 (20.0 ov)
AUS 194/3 (19.4 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 02 Mar
AUS 236/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/4 (48.2 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Tue, 05 Mar
IND 250/10 (48.2 ov)
AUS 242/10 (49.3 ov)
India won by 8 runs
IND VS AUS live score
3rd ODI | Fri, 08 Mar
AUS 313/5 (50.0 ov)
IND 281/10 (48.2 ov)
Australia won by 32 runs
AUS VS IND live score
4th ODI
IND 146/0 (24.2 ov)
AUS
LIVE
India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS AUS live score
5th ODI | Wed, 13 Mar, 08:00 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us