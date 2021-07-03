When was the last time South Africa won a T20I series against West Indies?

West Indies made a spirited comeback in the fourth T20I on Thursday to level the five-match series at 2-2. Kieron Pollard's (51* off 25 balls) onslaught in the death overs helped West Indies post 167/6 in their 20 overs. Lendl Simmons (47) also chipped in with a fruitful contribution for the Windies.

In reply, the South Africans struggled to score runs freely as the pitch slowed down considerably. Quinton de Kock (60) waged a lone battle and tried his best to win it for the Proteas. But the southpaw departed in the 18th over while trying to up the ante, with the required rate considerably increasing. Aiden Markram (20) was the second-highest scorer for the visitors.

South Africa managed 146/9 in their 20 overs and eventually lost the match by 21 runs. Dwayne Bravo (4/19) was adjudged the Player of the Match following his outstanding spell.

West Indies win the fourth T20 against South Africa, bringing the series level at 2-2.



Quinton de Kock has been in good form throughout the tour. He has scored 195 runs in four matches and is the leading runscorer in the ongoing T20I series. No.1-ranked T20I bowler Tabraiz Shamsi and his spin partner George Linde have starred in the bowling department for the Proteas.

If South Africa win the fifth match, it will be their first T20I series triumph over West Indies in 11 years. Temba Bavuma's side will be motivated by this fact as they look to defeat the T20I world champions in their own backyard. Winning the series in the Caribbean will also considerably boost the Proteas' confidence ahead of this year's T20 World Cup.

May 20, 2010: Graeme Smith-led South Africa whitewashed a strong West Indies side at Antigua

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua was the venue for South Africa's last series victory against West Indies in the shortest format. It was a two-match T20I series during South Africa's tour of the West Indies in 2010.

The visitors won the first match and were looking to seal the series with another victory in the second game. West Indies, meanwhile, were looking to avoid a clean sweep by winning the second T20I.

West Indies skipper Chris Gayle won the toss and opted to bowl first on a slow pitch. The hosts' bowlers backed their skipper's decision by bowling wonderfully. They kept picking up wickets regularly and managed to keep a check on South Africa's scoring rate throughout the innings. None of the Proteas' top-order batsmen could cross the 20-run mark.

David Miller (33) and Johan Botha (23) put on a 57-run partnership for the sixth wicket and helped South Africa post 120/7 in 20 overs. Jerome Taylor (3/14) and Daren Sammy (2/16) were exceptional with the ball for the home team.

In reply, Dale Steyn prized out Chris Gayle for a two-ball duck in the first over, thereby providing a monumental breakthrough for South Africa. Morne Morkel (2/15) bowled a magnificent spell at the other end. Off-spinner Johan Botha (3/22) also joined the party in the middle overs and dented the run flow by picking up three wickets.

Dwayne Bravo (40 off 42 balls) tried his best, but Morne Morkel dismissed him in the 17th over to put South Africa in the driver's seat. West Indies scored 119/7 in 20 overs and lost the match marginally by just one run. Johan Botha deservingly won the Player of the Match award for his brilliant all-round display.

