When was the last time West Indies won a T20I series against Pakistan?

After rain played a spoilsport in the first T20I on Wednesday night, West Indies and Pakistan teams will be eager to get back on the park today and compete in a full-fledged game.

Pakistan are coming into this series after losing the ODI and T20I series against England. West Indies, on the other hand, won the T20 series against Australia before this series.

Providence Stadium in Guyana will host the second match of the series today. Both sides will be looking to take the lead in the series by winning this game. So far, West Indies and Pakistan have contested five bilateral T20 series. Pakistan have emerged on four occasions, while West Indies have won just one series.

West Indies' last bilateral T20I series win against Pakistan came in 2011

Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia

Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia was the venue for West Indies' last series-winning match against Pakistan in the T20 format. It was the only T20 game of the series during Pakistan's tour of the West Indies in 2011.

West Indies skipper Daren Sammy won the toss and chose to bat first in this encounter. Thanks to contributions from top-order batsmen like Lendl Simmons(65) and Darren Bravo(42), West Indies managed to reach 150/7 in 20 overs.

Danza Hyatt(14) and Chris Barnwell(11) were the only other batsmen who crossed 10 in the first innings. Abdur Rehman(2/22), Saeed Ajmal(2/35), and Wahab Riaz(2/24) picked up two wickets apiece and restricted the hosts to an average total.

In reply, Pakistan lost the wickets of openers early in the chase and were reduced to 20/2. At this stage, Asad Shafiq(25) and Umar Akmal(41) tried to take Pakistan ahead in the game by playing sensible knocks, but they departed after getting set.

None of the other batters who followed them could contribute much, so Pakistan reached 143/9 in 20 overs and lost the match by seven runs. Tailender Saeed Ajmal(21* in 14 balls) played a cameo but he did not receive any support from others.

Devendra Bishoo(4/17) was the wreaker-in-chief for West Indies in the second innings. He deservedly received the player of the match award for an outstanding spell with the ball.

