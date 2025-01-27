When was the last time West Indies won a Test in Pakistan before PAK vs WI 2025 2nd Test?

West Indies created history with their emphatic 120-run victory over Pakistan in the second Test in Multan on Monday, January 27. This is the first time in 35 years since West Indies beat Pakistan in a Test match in Pakistan.

The last such instance came way back in 1990. It was the second Test of the three-match series that began on November 23, 1990, in Faisalabad. The visitors were led by the legendary Desmond Haynes as they beat Pakistan by seven wickets to level the series 1-1.

Bowling first, the West Indies bundled the hosts out for just 170 runs in the first innings as Ian Bishop led the charge with four wickets. The hosts fought back, bowling the visitors out for 195 runs, allowing them to gain a slender lead.

Richie Richardson top-scored with 44 runs off 66 deliveries. In the second innings, they cleaned Pakistan up for 154 runs. This time around, Malcolm Marshall was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/24 from just 4.2 overs. The West Indies were set a target of 130 runs to chase in the final innings.

Richie Richardson (70* off 86 balls) and Carl Hooper (33* off 67 balls) ensured that the visitors easily got past the line, as they won the game by seven wickets in the end.

After losing the first Test by eight wickets, they bounced back to level the series, which eventually ended in a 1-1 draw.

Hosts Pakistan won the first Test of the 2024-25 West Indies series in Multan by 127 runs, gaining a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. However, the West Indies staged a brilliant comeback to win the second Test and draw the series.

In the second Test in Multan, the visitors were bowled out for 163 runs in the first innings as Gudakesh Motie top-scored with a fighting 55-run knock. However, they bounced back by bowling Pakistan out for 154 runs as Jomel Warrican (four) and Motie (three) were among the wickets.

Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite then led with a 74-ball 52 in the second innings as they posted a total of 244, setting Pakistan a 254-run target. Warrican stood up with the ball once again, grabbing five wickets as they skittled the hosts out for 133 to register a 120-run win and level the series 1-1.

