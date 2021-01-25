Where to watch Pakistan vs South Africa Test series?

The Pakistan vs South Africa Test series will begin this Tuesday in Karachi. This match will be the South African side's first international game in Pakistan since 2007.

Both nations have a negligible chance of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship final. Hence, the Pakistan vs South Africa series will be played for pride more than anything else. Babar Azam's men will be keen to begin their home season on a winning note. Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock and Co. will look forward to completing a hat-trick of victories in the ICC World Test Championship.

South Africa is coming off a 2-0 series win against Sri Lanka at home. Pakistan lost its previous Test series 0-2 to New Zealand. Form thus favors the Proteas.

However, Pakistan has not lost a single ICC World Test Championship fixture at home. Also, the South African players have not played much cricket on Pakistani pitches. Thus, the home team will still start as the favorites to win the Pakistan vs South Africa Test series.

Many big names like Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, de Kock, Azam, Azhar Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah, and Shaheen Afridi will feature in the Pakistan vs South Africa series. Here's a look at all the telecast details for the upcoming Tests in Pakistan.

Sony Sports to telecast Pakistan vs South Africa Test series in India

South Africa has won its last four Test matches against the Pakistan cricket team

Sony Pictures Sports Network recently acquired the rights to telecast and live stream Pakistan's home matches in India. The fans can watch the Pakistan vs South Africa Tests on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in India.

India: Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD, SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

Pakistan: PTV Sports

South Africa: SuperSport

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket