Where to watch Pakistan vs South Africa T20I series?

The Pakistan vs South Africa T20I series will begin this Thursday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. This series will comprise three matches. After the first game, Pakistan and South Africa will battle each other on Saturday and Sunday.

Pakistan have a stellar squad for this series. Babar Azam, who has scored 322 runs in nine T20Is at this venue, will captain the team. The side also features fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, who has taken five wickets in four T20Is here. Hasnain will get support from Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Haris Rauf in the pace-bowling attack.

Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmed are the two wicket-keeping options available with Pakistan. Rizwan was the Man of the Series in the Tests versus South Africa, while Sarfaraz is a veteran of 59 T20Is. Surprisingly, the selectors did not include Mohammad Hafeez in the squad. Hafeez was the highest run-getter in T20Is last year.

The visitors have rested most of their star players for the Pakistan vs South Africa series. Heinrich Klaasen will lead the Proteas.

The squad includes white-ball specialists David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, JJ Smuts, Tabraiz Shamsi, and several new players.

All-rounder Jacques Snyman, wicket-keeper Ryan Rickelton, left-arm pacer Nandre Burger, and medium-pacer Glenton Stuurman will aim to cement their place in the squad with an impressive show.

Sony Sports Network to telecast Pakistan vs South Africa T20I series in India

Here's a look at the telecast and live streaming details for the Pakistan vs South Africa T20I series:

First Pakistan vs South Africa T20I: Thursday, 11th February 2021

Second Pakistan vs South Africa T20I: Saturday, 13th February 2021

Third Pakistan vs South Africa T20I: Sunday, 14th February, 2021

Where to watch:

India: Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD, SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

Pakistan: PTV Sports

South Africa: SuperSport

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket