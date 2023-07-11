Which West Indian bowler has gotten Virat Kohli out the most time in Tests?

Virat Kohli boasts an impressive record against the West Indies in the longest format of the game and has scored a truckload of runs both home and away. The Caribbean remains a special place for the star batter as he made his Test debut in Jamaica way back in 2011.

In 14 Tests against the West Indies, Kohli has scored a staggering 822 runs at an average of 43.26 with five half-centuries and a couple of centuries to his name. While he has had his share of success, Kohli has also found certain bowlers tougher to face than the others.

There have been some West Indies bowlers who have dismissed Virat Kohli on multiple occasions and have had somewhat of a wood over the star batter. On that note, let's take a look at three such bowlers from the Caribbean who have been the most successful against Kohli:

#3 Jason Holder

There are five West Indies bowlers who have dismissed Kohli twice in Tests, but the average against the star batter separates two of them from the rest of the pack. All-rounder Jason Holder does generate extra bounce because of his height and also has the ability to swing the ball.

Kohli has scored 69 runs in 144 balls faced against Holder in Tests, where the bowler has dismissed him twice and also has an average of 34.5. With the duo facing off against each other in the upcoming Test series, this is certainly an encounter worth looking forward to.

#2 Shane Shillingford

Virat Kohli was just about getting settled in the Indian Test team when the West Indies came to the Indian shores for a two-match Test series, more remembered for the incredible farewell received by Sachin Tendulkar.

Off-spinner Shane Shillingford enjoyed decent success against Kohli in that series. Kohli scored 30 runs off 48 balls from Shillingford, but the latter dismissed him twice at an average of just 15. It will be interesting to see how Kohli tackles the spinners in the upcoming series.

#1 Fidel Edwards

Arguably the West Indies bowler that has had most success against Virat Kohli was Fidel Edwards. One of the main reasons why Kohli couldn't quite perform in his maiden Test series in the Caribbean was because Edwards was just too good for the then-youngster.

Virat Kohli was able to score just 30 runs in the 83 balls that he faced from Edwards, with the speedster getting his wicket thrice at a sensational average of 10. He just didn't let Kohli get off the hook in that series and the numbers tell the story.

Poll : 0 votes