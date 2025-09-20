Who is Aamir Kaleem? 5 interesting facts about OMA veteran who scored 64 in IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match

The Oman cricket team and Aamir Kaleem earned the adoration of the cricketing fraternity after their spirited display against a strong Indian outfit to conclude the group stages of the Asia Cup 2025. The associate nation put in a serious shift to induce a slight scare to the world champions, but fell short by 21 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Playing an instrumental role in Oman's memorable display was the 43-year-old Aamir Kaleem. He was the pick of the performers with his bowling figures of 2-31 and his stellar knock of 64 off 46 deliveries. It took a stunning catch from Hardik Pandya to end his innings during the run chase, but it was an effort that took Oman within sight of the target.

With the ball, he outfoxed India's premier left-handed batters, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube, to dent the opposition's push in the middle overs. His efforts were praised by Oman captain Jatinder Singh at the post-match presentation as well.

"He's the most disciplined guy, even though he's 40-plus. On the field, he's electrifying. He brings in great energy, and he's also very skilful. We're so grateful he's part of our team," the skipper said (via ESPN Cricinfo).

On that note, let us take a look at five interesting facts about Aamir Kaleem, who stood out for Oman during the group stage clash against India in Asia Cup 2025.

#1 He ran out Mark Chapman at the non-striker's end during 2016 Asia Cup qualifiers

Aamir Kaleem was under the spotlight when he ran out Mark Chapman at the non-striker's end during a game between Oman and Hong Kong in the 2016 Asia Cup qualifiers. The incident became a massive talking point as the mode of dismissal was largely employed during the time, and was frowned upon since it was not clearly stated in the rule book.

"No, I didn't [warn Chapman]. As a batsman, if I am non-striker, I know if I leave the crease before the delivery, bowler can do the same thing. I had just noticed two or three times that both batsmen - Babar was also doing it - so I just thought if they did the same thing, I would do this," Aamir Kaleem had defended his actions (via ESPN Cricinfo).

#2 He started off as a middle-order batter in international cricket

Aamir Kaleem's batting ability was largely unnoticed at the start of his career as he was deployed in the middle-order. He did not feature in the top three until his 11th appearance, and continued to shuffle in the batting order, before being the first-choice opening batter in 2024 amid the Oman cricket pay dispute crisis.

He even batted as low as No.8 in a couple of matches, while also featuring at No.9 in his third ODI appearance, during a clash against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2022.

#3 He led Oman in the 2019 ACC Emerging Teams’ Asia Cup

Aamir Kaleem is one of the msot experienced members of the Oman team, having made his T20I debut a decade ago. However, he has not had the chance to lead the national team ever.

But, he did have the taste of captaincy when he led Oman in the 2019 ACC Emerging Teams’ Asia Cup in Bangladesh. Under his leadership, the team recorded a historic win over Sri Lanka that featured the likes of Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka, in the very first match of the tournament.

Kaleem led from the front with the bowl after a tight spell of 0-24 off six overs, but recorded a golden duck in the run chase.

Oman failed to make it to the knockouts after heavy losses to Pakistan and Afghanistan in the group stage.

#4 He coached Oman's U-19 team to the 2025 Under-19 World Cup Division 2 Asia Qualifiers

Apart from featuring for Oman as a player, Aamir Kaleem is also a ICC Level 2 coach. He officially joined Oman Cricket as a coach following the pandemic break.

"Sometimes, our practice or match ends in the evening, and immediately, I have to rush to the indoor training facilities for my coaching sessions. Coaching is my job, and cricket is my passion," Kaleem had told Sportstar amid the Asia Cup 2025.

He was the head coach of Oman's youth side that clinched the 2025 Under-19 World Cup Division 2 Asia Qualifiers in Thailand.

#5 He worked in a mattress company before his breakthrough with Oman Cricket

Aamir Kaleem's journey to Oman began back in 2004 when he was contemplating leaving Pakistan after not availing a chance to feature in the U-19 team despite excelling the youth setup. He made the decision to switch bases, and was initially working in the delivery department of a mattress company in Muscat.

"When you go to another country for work, you are considered a worker and not a cricketer. But I knew that if I went back to Pakistan from here, I wouldn’t be able to do anything in life. This was a new era for me,” he recalled.

