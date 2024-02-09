Who is Ali Raza? 5 interesting facts about Pakistan's 15-year-old sensation in 2024 U19 World Cup

Ali Raza bowled one of the best spells in ICC U19 World Cup history during yesterday's semifinal match against Australia. The Pakistani pacer returned with figures of 4/34 and almost helped the Boys in Green defend a 180-run target against the Aussies in the high-stakes semifinal match.

Unfortunately for the 15-year-old Ali Raza, his team lost the game by one wicket and failed to qualify for the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 final. Raza has earned a lot of praise from fans for his brilliant bowling. Even West Indies legend Ian Bishop mentioned on air that he would remember Raza's spell for a long time.

In this listicle, we will look at the five things that fans should know about Pakistan's newest superstar.

#1 Ali Raza was 14 years old when he was first selected in Pakistan U-19 team

Generally, the U-19 teams of a nation feature players aged around 16 to 19. However, Raza made it to the Pakistan U19 team at the age of 14 itself. He played a few matches against Bangladesh U19s during the Youth ODI series in November 2022.

Raza finished as the second-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan U19s in that series. He picked up four wickets in two matches at an impressive strike rate of 21.

#2 Ali Raza played for Rawalpindi Raiders in Pakistan Junior League

To provide young cricketers an opportunity to showcase their talents, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) launched the Pakistan Junior League (PJL). Raza turned up for the Rawalpindi Raiders in the only edition of PJL, which was in 2022.

The pace bowler accounted for five wickets in five matches, finishing with best figures of 2/8. His brilliant bowling helped the Rawalpindi Raiders make it to the Eliminator of the tournament.

#3 Ali Raza also starred in Pakistan U19s' win against Bangladesh U19s during Super 6 round

Pakistan U19s had a similar match against Bangladesh U19s in the Super Six round of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024. The Boys in Green got all out for 155 runs but bowled their opponents out for 150 to progress to the semifinals.

Ali Raza not just took a three-wicket haul in the second innings but also stitched up a 10-run partnership for the 10th wicket with Arafat Minhas, which eventually proved to be the difference-maker between the two teams.

#4 Ali Raza was born a few days after Virat Kohli led India to U19 World Cup trophy

Raza was born on March 18, 2008. Just 16 days before Raza's birth, a young Virat Kohli led the Indian team to the ICC U19 World Cup title in Malaysia on March 2, 2008.

It is a little surprising to note that a player was born in the same year as the IPL started, and he has already become a popular name in the cricketing world.

#5 Raza would not get selected in his school's cricket team

In a video shared by PCB on YouTube just before the ICC U19 World Cup, Raza stated that he hails from Sheikhupura city of Pakistan. He disclosed that the selectors of his school team would promise him a place in the squad but never picked him.

Raza would then go to another village to play matches. He started performing well for his teams, and gradually he made it to the U19 team of Pakistan.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App