Who is Calvin Savage? 5 interesting facts about USA’s fastest bowler

Calvin Savage is the fastest bowler in the United States of America right now. Nicknamed Twigles, Savage is known for his express pace. He is yet to make his international debut for USA, but the right-arm quick should soon receive a place in the American national cricket team.

Savage came into the limelight last evening during the Major League Cricket 2023 season opener between Los Angeles Knight Riders and Texas Super Kings. Playing for TSK, Savage troubled LAKR with his pace bowling and returned with figures of 1/25. He dismissed Nitish Kumar for a duck.

Before Calvin Savage becomes a big name in USA Cricket, in this listicle now, we will look at the five things you need to know about the fast bowler.

#1 Calvin Savage is a South African by birth

Many South African players have changed their nation for better opportunities. One of them is Calvin Savage, who was born in Durban. He played 69 first-class matches, 52 List-A games and 19 T20s in South Africa but never got selected for the national team.

After a lack of opportunities in South Africa, Savage decided to move to the United States. He played his last domestic game in South Africa in February 2021.

#2 He played for South Africa in U-19 World Cup

Savage was a member of the South African squad that finished third in U-19 World Cup 2012. He won the Man of the Match award for a three-wicket haul in the third-place playoff against New Zealand U-19s.

Overall, Savage bagged seven wickets in five matches. He shared the dressing room with the likes of Quinton de Kock, Lizaad Williams, Prenalen Subrayen and Theunis de Bruyn.

#3 Calvin Savage played with Chris Gayle for Jozi Stars

Jozi Stars won the 2018/19 edition of the now-defunct Mzansi Super League in South Africa. Savage was a member of the Stars squad. He played only one game for the franchise, where he returned with figures of 0/27.

Savage got a chance to spend time with players like Chris Gayle, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Duanne Olivier, Dan Christian, Simon Harmer and Rassie van der Dussen during his stint with Jozi.

#4 Most Valuable Player award winner in Minor League Cricket

Minor League Cricket is a competition which was started in the USA before the Major League Cricket. Savage represented the Chicago Tigers in the competition. He bagged 17 wickets at an economy rate of 5.24 and scored 272 runs at a strike rate of 157.23 for the Tigers.

Thanks to his all-round brilliance, Calvin Savage was adjudged the Most Valuable Player in the central division of the pacific conference.

#5 Calvin Savage wife and children

Calvin is married to Daniella Diane. Her Instagram username reads @shes.a.savage.mom. Daniella has posted a lot of pictures about her husband's career. She called herself the 'proudest wife' when Calvin was selected by Texas Super Kings in MLC 2023.

Last month, Calvin gifted Daniella a car on her birthday. The couple has two children - a son and a daughter.

