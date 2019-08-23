Who can be Pakistan's next head coach?

Former test captain Misbah- ul-Haq is linked with the role.

Since Pakistan sacked their head coach Mickey Arthur and the other coaching staff, including batting coach Grant Flower, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, they have been in the hunt for a new head coach ahead of the Test Championship and other important cricketing series to come.

There have been rumors circulating in the media and internet, about different candidates that are in line for the head coach's position, including former test captain Misbah-ul-Haq, Islamabad United coach Dean Jones and former Blackcaps coach, Mike Hesson.

Mike Hesson has now joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

However, Hesson later clarified on Twitter that the news of his application are false and he has not applied for the role of the head coach and that he gives his best wishes to whoever is given the role.

Just to clarify as plenty of speculation about ........ I have not applied for the Pakistan Head Coach Role with @TheRealPCB. Whoever gets the role certainly has plenty of talent to work with and would be an exciting proposition for whoever gets the job!#pakistan — Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) August 21, 2019

So, if the speculations are to be believed, that leaves two potential candidates for the role, Misbah-ul-Haq and Dean Jones, who have worked closely together in the PSL where Misbah was the captain and Dean Jones the coach when they won the first and third editions of the PSL.

So what experience do these two guys have? Dean Jones has been the Islamabad United head coach in the PSL since 2016, and he has had great success with two championships in four seasons. He has also been Afghanistan's interim coach once. On the other hand, Misbah ul Haq recently retired in 2017 and has no prior coaching experience.

In October 2018 the PCB established a four-member cricket committee that consisted of former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, former chief selector and coach Mohsin Khan, former women's captain Urooj Mumtaz and Misbah.

Since Misbah has been involved in the PCB for different matters and a few days ago, He was appointed to lead the Pakistan team's training camp and that keeps him in contention for the coach's role and leaves the PCB with two main candidates provided no one else puts his hat into the ring.

Dean Jones.