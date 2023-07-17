Who is Carmi le Roux? 5 things to know about the San Franciso Unicorns fast bowler

Carmi le Roux made his Major League Cricket (MLC) debut for San Francisco Unicorns last weekend in Dallas. SFOU picked him in their playing XI for their opening fixture of MLC 2023 against MI New York. The left-arm fast bowler bowled an impressive spell of 2/39 in four overs.

On the second ball of MINY's innings, Carmi le Roux cleaned up their opening batter Steven Taylor. In his next over, Le Roux dismissed number three batter Monank Patel as MINY found themselves 13/2 after 2.2 overs in a run-chase of 216. Although Tim David smacked a half-century, MINY failed to win the match.

Carmi le Roux's early wickets played a big role in SFOU's first MLC 2023 win. The fast bowler will likely emerge as one of the top match-winners in the T20 League. Before he becomes a big name in world cricket, here are five things you should know about the fast bowler.

#1 Carmi le Roux was born in South Africa

Although Le Roux features in the San Francisco Unicorns playing XI as a local player, he is South African by birth. His birthplace was Johannesburg, and he even represented Gauteng, Gauteng U-19s and the Lions in domestic tournaments in South Africa.

However, Le Roux could not make it to the international level. He played his last match for Gauteng in early 2020. Soon after, he moved to the USA and plays cricket in America now.

#2 Devon Conway was his teammate in domestic cricket

New Zealand opener Devon Conway has achieved a lot of success in the last three years. He won the ICC World Test Championship final 2021 with the Blackcaps. Earlier this year, he won IPL 2023 Final as a member of the Chennai Super Kings.

Conway is currently playing for the Texas Super Kings in MLC 2023. Interestingly, even Conway played domestic cricket for Gauteng in South Africa and was one of Le Roux's teammates.

#3 Carmi le Roux dismissed Janneman Malan and his brother on first-class debut

Le Roux played only two first-class matches in South Africa. He made his debut for Gauteng against North-West Province in October 2017 and bagged two wickets in the match.

His first wicket was that of Andre Malan, the brother of current South African international Janneman Malan. Notably, Le Roux also picked up Janneman's wicket in that game.

#4 Carmi le Roux's wife is a fitness trainer

Carmi le Roux is married to a fitness trainer. Her Instagram username is @lift_with_cat. Her name is not known, but her Instagram bio states that she has been helping women transform their bodies. She is an online personal trainer and helps with fat loss and strength training.

Le Roux's wife has more than 600 followers on Instagram and regularly shares reels about fitness tips.

#5 His dream was to play for South Africa

In a lengthy Instagram post shared on July 18, 2020, Carmi le Roux wrote that his childhood dream was to represent South Africa. However, the six-foot-five-inch fast bowler did not receive a contract from his domestic team, Gauteng.

He was dejected, but soon after, he received a call from the United States. The administrators told him they were keen to sign him. Hence, Le Roux made the move to the USA.

