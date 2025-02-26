Who is Eden Apple Tom? 5 interesting facts about Kerala seamer playing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final vs Vidarbha

Eden Apple Tom grabbed the headlines with his impressive bowling performance in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final against Vidarbha in Nagpur. He opened the bowling for Kerala along with MD Nidheesh.

Ad

Tom executed his line and length perfectly and dismissed the opposition's experienced opener, Dhruv Shorey. Nidheesh and Eden Apple Tom built pressure on Vidarbha by taking three wickets while conceding just 24 runs in the first 12.5 overs of the match. Danish Malewar's century has placed Vidarbha in a better position, but in the initial phase, the home team seemed to be in deep trouble.

Not many fans knew about Tom before his spell in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final. Here are five interesting facts about the Kerala fast bowler.

Ad

Trending

#1 Eden Apple Tom is just 19 years old

It is the dream of every Indian cricketer to play in the Ranji Trophy final. The Ranji Trophy is the elite domestic cricket tournament of India and the final match of the tournament is followed by thousands of fans.

Eden Apple Tom has managed to make it to a Ranji Trophy Final at the age of 19. He was born on July 2, 2005. At the time of writing, he is just 19 years and 239 days old.

Ad

#2 Eden Apple Tom is an all-rounder

While some fans may think that Tom is a specialist bowler since he opened the bowling for Kerala, he is actually a pace-bowling all-rounder. Tom has played only two first-class matches so far, where he has scored 16 runs and picked up seven wickets.

Ad

In other domestic tournaments, Tom has made crucial contributions with the bat for his team. He has also shared multiple photos of himself holding a bat on his Instagram feed.

#3 Tom has played only one List-A match

Kerala have surprisingly picked an inexperienced all-rounder in their lineup for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final. As mentioned ahead, Tom has played only two first-class matches, whereas in the List-A format, he has made only one appearance at the senior level.

Ad

The all-rounder played the only List-A game of his career for Kerala against Baroda on December 23, 2024, in Hyderabad. He scored 17 runs and took one wicket for his team.

#4 Tom made his first-class debut back in 2022

It may surprise a few fans that Tom is currently playing his first match of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season. His two previous appearances in first-class cricket came during the 2022 Ranji Trophy season for Kerala against Meghalaya and Gujarat.

Ad

Tom bowled a magnificent spell of 4/41 on debut against Meghalaya. However, he could only manage one wicket in two innings of the match against Gujarat.

#5 Tom has spent time with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Umran Malik

Eden Apple Tom is an upcoming pace-bowling all-rounder from Kerala. While the 19-year-old is yet to take some tips from Kapil Dev and Hardik Pandya, he has had interactions with star Indian fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Umran Malik.

Ad

Tom has shared photos with both Bumrah and Malik on his Instagram profile. Besides, he has also interacted with Suryakumar Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️