Who is Harvik Desai? 5 interesting facts about MI's latest signing for IPL 2024

On Thursday (April 11), Harvik Desai was announced as a replacement for Vishnu Vinod in the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Vinod will not be available for the remainder of the season due to an injury on his left forearm. He impressed in his solitary appearance this season against Gujarat Titans, scoring 30 off 20.

Meanwhile, Desai has good experience in the domestic cricket. He made his List-A debut in the 2017 season and featured in other formats in the following years. In 27 T20s, Desai amassed 691 runs at a strike rate of 134.17, with four half-centuries and a hundred to his name.

On that note, let's check out the five interesting facts about MI's latest signing:

#1 Hit the winning runs in U19 World Cup 2018

Harvik Desai served as a wicketkeeper for the Indian team in the U19 World Cup 2018. He amassed 157 runs in four innings at an average of 78.50, with a top score of 56*.

In the final against Australia, India were chasing a total of 217. Desai (47*) stitched together an unbeaten partnership of 89 runs with Manjot Kalra (101*) to secure a title victory for the team. In fact, he hit the winning four to seal the game for his team.

#2 Third player from Bhavnagar to play in IPL

With MI's latest signing, Harvik Desai will become the third player from Bhavnagar to feature in the cash-rich league. Previously, Chetan Sakariya and Sheldon Jackson played for Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively.

#3 Enrolled in cricket academy at the age of 6

Harvik's father, Manish Desai, who played as a wicket-keeper himself, enrolled his son in Bharucha Cricket Club. This came on the heels of the six-year-old showing an interest in the game.

Here's what Desai's childhood coach Narendra Singh Gohel said about the player:

“He has always been very sincere and hard-working. I always pushed him hard but he responded well.” [H/T Firstpost]

#4 Harvik Desai's father refused a sponsored trip to Namibia

Harvik's father, Manish worked as a cloth dealer and tailor during his son's childhood. However, he always wanted the best equipment to help Harvik progress well in his career.

Bharucha Cricket Club had a pact with the training facility in Nairobi and were ready to offer sponsorship to Harvik. However, Manish refused a sponsorship.

"When I can pay for him, he will go," Manish said. [H/T Firstpost]

#5 Missed out on 2016 U19 World Cup squad to Rishabh Pant

Harvik Desai slammed more than 700 runs in six innings of the Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 tournament in 2015-16. Moreover, he was one of the finest batters in the Challenger Trophy 2015-16.

However, Desai did not get a call-up to the Indian team for the 2016 U19 World Cup. Instead of him, Rishabh Pant was the primary wicket-keeper while Ishan Kishan was the leader.