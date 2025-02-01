Who is Himanshu Sangwan? 5 interesting facts about Railways seamer who bowled Virat Kohli for 6 in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash

Himanshu Sangwan has become the talk of the town ever since he bagged Virat Kohli's wicket in the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 match between Delhi and Railways. On the second day of the group-stage match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Sangwan cleaned up Kohli soon after the batter hit him for a four.

It is rare to see Virat Kohli losing his stumps to a fast bowler in a red-ball match, that too in subcontinental conditions. The last time Kohli got bowled by a pacer in a red-ball match in Asia was back in 2021, when Ben Stokes rattled his stumps on 72 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Himanshu Sangwan has gained overnight fame after dismissing Virat Kohli. Here are five interesting facts to know about the Railways seamer.

#1 Himanshu Sangwan hails from Haryana

While Sangwan is playing against Delhi in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match, he was born in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana on September 2, 1995. At the time of writing, the right-arm seam bowler is 29 years and 152 days old.

Notably, Sangwan played U-19 domestic tournaments for the Delhi team. However, he switched to Railways at the senior level.

#2 Himanshu Sangwan dismissed Rinku Singh on his first-class debut

It seems like Sangwan has a habit of taking big wickets in domestic tournaments. The fast bowler made his first-class debut for Railways in the 2019/20 Ranji Trophy season during a match against Uttar Pradesh.

The debutant impressed straightaway by picking up four wickets in the first innings. One of his four victims was current Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, who was trapped in front by Sangwan on 0.

#3 Himanshu Sangwan is a senior ticket collector at New Delhi Railway Station

Like MS Dhoni worked for the Indian Railways and played cricket simultaneously, Sangwan also has a job in the Railways and plays cricket for the team. Heis currently posted as a senior ticket collector at the New Delhi Railway Station.

When not working for the Indian Railways, Sangwan plays domestic cricket. He is a red-ball specialist, having played 23 first-class matches, where he has picked up 77 wickets for his team.

#4 Himanshu Sangwan idolized Virat Kohli's ex U-19 teammate Pradeep Sangwan

Himanshu Sangwan was 13 years old when Virat Kohli led India to the ICC U-19 World Cup trophy in Malaysia. Left-arm fast bowler Pradeep Sangwan was an integral part of the Indian squad.

Many fans would remember that Pradeep was also selected in the inaugural IPL U-19 draft ahead of Virat Kohli by the Delhi Daredevils. Himanshu grew up idolising Pradeep and ended up becoming a fast bowler too.

#5 Himanshu Sangwan made his U-19 debut with Rishabh Pant

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant recently became the most expensive player in IPL history as the Lucknow Super Giants signed him for ₹27 crore. Not many fans would know that Pant and Himanshu Sangwan debuted together for the Delhi U-19 team in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2013.

Despite a decent performance, Sangwan never got another chance to play for Delhi. He then moved to his home state Haryana, before Railways offered him a job through sports quota and a place in their team.

