Who is Hugh Weibgen? 5 interesting facts about Australia's U19 World Cup-winning captain

Hugh Weibgen led Australia U19s to the ICC U19 World Cup trophy on Sunday, February 11, in Benoni. Playing under Weibgen's leadership, the Aussies remained unbeaten throughout the competition and defeated India U19s by 79 runs to lift the championship.

Weibgen batted at number three for Australia U19s and scored a valuable 66-ball 48 in the final against India U19s. Although Weibgen could not complete his half-century, he stitched up a crucial 78-run second-wicket partnership with opener Harry Dixon after Sam Konstas got out for an eight-ball duck.

In this listicle, we will look at the five things that fans should know about the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 winning skipper.

#1 Hugh Weibgen studied at the Brisbane Grammar School

Weibgen does not use social media regularly, but he has posted a few pictures on his Instagram account. One of the posts is about him completing school, where he has shared a carousel of photos.

"All good things come to an end, cheers boys," Weibgen wrote in the caption.

Weibgen tagged Brisbane Grammar School as the location, showing that he completed his studies at that school. The Australian U19s skipper also shared a photo with one of his teachers in the carousel.

#2 Hugh Weibgen plays for the Valley District Cricket Club

Weibgen is yet to play domestic cricket at the senior level in Australia, but he has played at the district level Down Under. The Australian U19s skipper is a part of the Valley District Cricket Club.

The club's Instagram bio states that it is the largest community cricket club in Australia. Callum Vidler, who scalped two wickets in the U19 World Cup Final, also plays for this club.

#3 Hugh Weiben's friends and family

Weiben has not shared too many photos of his personal life, but there are a couple of photos of his friends and family. He shared a photo with Sophie Howard in formals, who appears to be one of his close friends.

In the next photo of the carousel, Weiben posed with Sophie and family. Weiben did not tag anyone in the second photo.

#4 Hugh Weibgen rates Michael Hussey's cover drive as the best

In a reel shared by the ICC, Weibgen formed the ultimate batter, and he picked five Australian batters, namely Michael Hussey, Ricky Ponting, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Clarke, and Usman Khawaja.

Weibgen said that he rates Hussey's cover drive, Clarke's slap over covers, Marsh's slap over midwicket, Khawaja's flick, and Ponting's pull shot as the best in the world.

#5 Hugh Weibgen has captained Australia in Youth Tests

Weibgen had a lot of captaincy experience under his belt prior to the U19 World Cup. The youngster led Australia to a 1-0 win in a two-match Youth Test series against England last year.

Captain Weibgen starred in his team's win in the first Youth Test as he scalped five wickets in just 11 overs in England's second innings. He also remained unbeaten on three in the second innings, leading Australia U19s to an eight-wicket win.

