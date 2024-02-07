Who is Kwena Maphaka? 5 interesting facts about the leading wicket-taker at U19 World Cup 2024

Kwena Maphaka has emerged as a prominent figure in the cricketing world, showcasing his exceptional talent in the ongoing ICC men's U-19 World Cup 2024.

Although South Africa were eliminated from the tournament following their loss against India in the semi-finals, Maphaka's performance captured the attention of cricket enthusiasts globally.

Maphaka's proficiency in taking wickets and his impact on the tournament have solidified his position as a rising star. The left-arm pacer picked up 21 wickets in six matches at an immaculate average of 9.71 and is almost certain to end up as the highest wicket-taker of the U-19 World Cup.

Beyond his on-field achievements, several intriguing facets of his journey and personality contribute to his compelling story.

Here are five fascinating facts that shed light on the promising career and unique qualities of this young cricket sensation.

#5 Regularly plays other sports as well

Still, in the final year of high school, Kwena Maphaka not only plays cricket but competes in multiple disciplines.

In addition to playing tennis, rugby, and football, Maphaka has also dabbled in both gymnastics and athletics. He has completed a 100-meter sprint "in 11 seconds flat".

Apart from this, he has enjoyed great success while playing as a defender in hockey, where he represents a club at the provincial level as well.

#4 Dreams of taking Virat Kohli's wicket

Just like any budding cricketer, Kwena Maphaka also aspires to dismiss Virat Kohli at least once in his career. With countless accolades to his name, Kohli has made himself arguably the greatest batter of his generation, and almost every high-spirited bowler wants to test themselves against him.

While speaking to the Indian Express, Maphaka apprised his dream to take the former Indian captain's wicket.

"If he is still playing Test cricket, I would love to take the wicket of one of the greatest batters of all time and that is Virat Kohli. It is easier to relate to someone who is in and around our generation. Just the way he plays the game, the intensity he brings, the consistency he has throughout his career. It’s insane. He has a fast bowler’s soul in him," he said.

#3 Maphaka has a SA20 contract with the Paarl Royals

The SA20 league has grown into one of the most followed T20 leagues across the globe since its inception in 2023.

One of the league's franchises, Paarl Royals roped in the talented Kwena Maphaka as one of their uncapped signings in August 2023. He was destined to play the ongoing SA20 2024 but had to opt out due to the U-19 World Cup in South Africa.

#2 He played in the 2022 U-19 World Cup too as a 15-year old

If a player competes in as many as two U-19 World Cups, which occurs every two years, the said individual is typically considered to have groundbreaking talent.

The same is the case with Maphaka, who also featured for South Africa at the 2022 U-19 World Cup. It is truly remarkable as well that he was just 15 years old during that tournament and also played three of his side's six games.

Maphaka even claimed seven wickets at an average of 18.28 and an economy of 5.56.

#1 Maphaka has been the leading wicket-taker in Youth ODIs since his debut

Maphaka has set the stage alight ever since his debut in youth ODIs in December 2021. The South African star, who idolizes Dale Steyn, has so far played 18 Youth ODIs.

In those 18 encounters, he has taken 46 wickets at an average of 14.45 and a strike rate of 19.1. Since making his debut, no other bowler has taken more wickets than Maphaka.

Behind him is Bangladesh's Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, who has taken 39 wickets across 26 matches.

