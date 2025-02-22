Who is Parth Rekhade? 5 interesting facts about Vidarbha spinner who dismissed Rahane, Suryakumar and Dube in the same over in Ranji Trophy

Parth Rekhade came into the limelight during the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 semifinal match between Vidarbha and Mumbai. The uncapped spin bowler dismissed Mumbai's star-studded trio of Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shivam Dube in the same over during the first innings.

Mumbai's score was 113/2 when Rekhade came in to bowl the 41st over. He got rid of Rahane by rattling his stumps on the first ball of the over. Next, he picked up Suryakumar's wicket and followed it up with Dube's caught-out dismissal in the same over.

Rekhade took three more wickets in the game, including that of Rahane in the second innings. His six-wicket haul played a massive role in Vidarbha's 80-run win in the semifinal. In this listicle now, we will look at five important things to know about the upcoming player from Vidarbha.

#1 Parth Rekhade was born in Nagpur

Nagpur recently hosted an ODI match between India and England, where thousands of fans showed up at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. It shows how much fans in that part of India love cricket.

Rekhade also hails from the city of Nagpur. He was born on July 18, 1999, in Nagpur. At the time of writing, he is 25 years and 219 days old.

#2 Parth Rekhade made his first-class debut last month

It may surprise a few fans, but the man who got rid of Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shivam Dube in the same over started his first-class career in January 2025 only. He received his maiden first-class cap for Vidarbha's Ranji Trophy clash against Hyderabad in Nagpur.

In that game, Rekhade picked up four wickets. After just two first-class games, Rekhade may now get to play in the Ranji Trophy final.

#3 Rekhade has played 8 List-A matches and 12 T20s

While Rekhade does not have much first-class experience, he has been playing white-ball formats for quite some time. He made his List-A debut in 2019, while his maiden T20 appearance came in 2022.

Rekhade has scalped nine wickets in eight List-A matches so far. In the T20 format, the left-arm spinner has accounted for 17 wickets in 12 matches at a strike rate of 15.5.

#4 Rekhade played for India Emerging in 2019

As mentioned ahead, Parth Rekhade made his List-A debut in 2019. It was for India Emerging in the Asian Cricket Council Emerging Teams Cup. India made it to the semifinals of that tournament, where they lost to Pakistan by three runs.

Rekhade made his debut against Nepal Emerging, taking two wickets in just 3.3 overs. The likes of Hrithik Shokeen, BR Sharath, Aryan Juyal, Sanvir Singh, and Armaan Jaffer were a part of that India Emerging squad.

#5 Parth Rekhade played for Services before switching to Vidarbha

Rekhade started his domestic T20 career as a Services player. He came in as an Impact Player for Services in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 match against Haryana hosted by Mullanpur.

The left-arm spinner bowled three overs in that game and scalped one wicket while conceding 18 runs. He represented Vidarbha in the latest edition of SMAT played last year.

