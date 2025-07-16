Who is Rubin Hermann? 5 interesting facts about South Africa batter who debuted in the tri-series opener in Zimbabwe

South Africa and Zimbabwe faced off in the opening match of the Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, which also features New Zealand, on Monday, July 14 at the Harare Sports Club. After being asked to bat first, the hosts posted 141/6 in their 20 overs.

Ad

Captain Sikandar Raza led the way with an unbeaten 54 off 38 balls, hitting three fours and two sixes. For South Africa, George Linde was the standout performer, returning excellent figures of 3/10 in three overs.

In reply, South Africa stumbled early, losing three wickets for just 38 runs. Debutant Rubin Hermann then combined with Dewald Brevis to turn the tide, stitching together a 72-run stand off just 37 deliveries for the fourth wicket.

Brevis blazed his way to 41 off 17, while Hermann impressed on debut with a composed 45 off 37 balls. Corbin Bosch later guided the Proteas home with an unbeaten 23 off 15, sealing a five-wicket win with 25 balls to spare.

Ad

Trending

As the Proteas got their campaign off to a winning start, debutant Rubin Hermann caught attention with his 45-run knock. On that note, in this article, we take a look at five interesting facts about the rising South African batter.

5 interesting facts about South African batter Rubin Hermann

#1 Rubin Hermann is a left-handed wicketkeeper-batter with 33 first-class matches under his belt

The newest addition to South Africa's T20I squad, Rubin Hermann, is a left-handed wicketkeeper-batter. The 28-year-old made his first-class debut for Northerns in 2017 and has since featured in 33 matches.

Ad

Across those games, Hermann has scored 1,491 runs in 49 innings at an average of 31.72, including 10 half-centuries, with a top score of 95.

#2 He had a stellar 2024–25 SA20 season with the Paarl Royals

Rubin Hermann marked his SA20 debut with the Paarl Royals during the 2024–25 season. He featured in nine matches and accumulated 333 runs at an impressive average of 41.62 and a strike rate of 128.07, registering three half-centuries.

The Royals’ campaign came to an end with a defeat to SunRisers Eastern Cape in Qualifier 2. Despite the loss, Rubin delivered his best performance of the season in that match, scoring an unbeaten 81 off 53 balls, which included eight fours and three sixes.

Ad

#3 The southpaw scored a century on his List-A debut

Rubin Hermann made his List A debut in 2017 for Northerns against Northern Cape in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge. He had a dream start to his career, scoring a brilliant 122 off 146 balls while opening the innings, striking 10 fours and three sixes.

Since that memorable debut, the left-hander has gone on to play 38 List A matches, amassing 1,419 runs at an impressive average of 44.34 and a strike rate of 79.89. His record includes six half-centuries and four centuries, with a highest score of 134.

Ad

#4 Rubin’s brother, Jordan Hermann, is also a cricketer

Rubin Hermann’s younger brother, Jordan Hermann, is also a professional cricketer. The 23-year-old boasts an impressive first-class record, having played 28 matches and scoring 2,080 runs at an average of 46.22. His tally includes 15 half-centuries and four centuries.

In the SA20 league, Jordan has represented SunRisers Eastern Cape in 30 matches, where he has scored 666 runs at an average of 25.61 and a strike rate of 113.26. His performances include three fifties and a century.

Ad

#5 He studied at the same school as Proteas cricketers Janneman Malan and Hardus Viljoen

Rubin Hermann completed his schooling at Waterkloof, an institution that has produced several South African internationals. Among its notable alumni is left-handed batter Janneman Malan, who has represented the Proteas in 34 matches across both white-ball formats.

Another prominent name is Hardus Viljoen, the 36-year-old fast bowler who has made a Test appearance for South Africa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️