Who's the better captain? Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma?

Charanjot Singh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 28 // 08 Nov 2018, 16:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Okay, this is not an attempt to demean Virat Kohli's efforts nor is it a piece going to "Lionize" Rohit Sharma in any which way. All this piece is, is an observation that maybe, just maybe India could switch things up a bit.

Virat Kohli has established himself as the best batsman in the world right now. There aren't that many doubters to that thought. But is Kohli the best captain going around? This is a question that maybe, just maybe, should be given a lot more thought that it is in general. The reason behind that is sometimes a DNA that the team develops under a leader ends up becoming a character trait for it.

Maybe it would be better to put things under the microscope a bit and compare Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and their respective captaincy stints.

Virat Kohli

The best batsman... The best captain?

There's an eerie resemblance in the performance of teams Kohli has captained recently. And the character trait of both of them in a broader sense can be similar to what the South Africans have enjoyed for a while, a good top class team which chokes at the important junctures.

He captains RCB in IPL and although the team boasts of a pretty amazing lineup it has still not won the title under his captaincy. They have performed pretty well but have always missed those final few inches.

Although Kohli's career is still pretty fresh as a captain of the international team but broadly speaking the team has already choked twice. The first occasion was in the Champions Trophy final when a less fancied opposition in Pakistan thumped India to win the Championship.

The second time was when England and India were fighting it out for the honours of the best team in ODIs and India lost the decider. It could turn into a worrying trend because the next big ICC tournament India go to is the World Cup.

Rohit Sharma

The heir apparent?

Rohit, on the other hand, is one of the most successful captains in IPL right now with as many as 3 titles with his team Mumbai Indians. He's shown an added sense of responsibility whenever he's been presented with this role. Even in the International arena the last big tournament that India won was under Rohit's captaincy.

It's not only his captaincy but it has become clearly evident many a time that Rohit tends to bat a lot more responsibly when he's leading the unit. He's already the second best batsman in ODIs after Virat Kohli. With added responsibility, if he's able to take it to the next level then what's wrong with that?

Maybe it's too late, maybe it isn't but could India become a far more formidable side under a captain who actually has been there and done that? That's food for thought.