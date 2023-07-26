Who said what - Top 3 reactions from experts on Harmanpreet Kaur losing her cool after 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur was handed a two-match suspension by the International Cricket Council (ICC) following her contentious behavior after the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh.

She was also fined 75 per cent of her match fee for smashing the stumps after being given out LBW by on-field umpire Tanvir Ahmed.

Harmanpreet didn't hold back during the post-match presentation ceremony. Taking a serious dig at the umpiring mistakes during the match, the India captain cast aspersions on the neutrality of the umpires.

"Even apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening, we were very surprised. The next time we come to Bangladesh, we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly."

Harmanpreet went a notch higher when she contemptuously asked the Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty to call the umpires for photographs with the shared trophy.

In the post-match presser, Joty said that Harmanpreet Kaur could have behaved in a more dignified manner. While she didn't go into details about the conversation, she did say that the environment didn't look healthy, which prompted her to leave the scene along with her teammates.

“I went there to play the match. So let me speak about cricket. Neither we bothered about the pitch nor did we think about the umpires. Every player from our team tried to give their 100 percent. I am not concerned about what they are thinking,” Joty said in the post-match press conference.

“It’s what she did and we have nothing to do about it. But as a player, she should have spoken with a bit of manners. It’s completely her matter and I would not want to make any comments on her.

"There were some talks which I cannot disclose. But I felt the environment was not right and so we left the place. Cricket is a respectful sport and is a gentlemen’s game,” Joty added.

Former cricketers and even many cricket fans lambasted Harmanpreet Kaur for her behavior. They believe that the India captain should have acted with more restraint and kept her emotions in check.

Here are the top 3 expert reactions on Harmanpreet Kaur losing her cool following the 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh

#3 "Harman's behavior towards the opposition captain was simply disgraceful and atrocious" - Mithali Raj

Former India captain and the leading run-getter in the history of women's cricket, Mithali Raj came down heavily on her successor for her behavior. She said that it was simply baffling to see Harmanpreet's reaction towards Nigar Sultana.

Mithali further added that cricketers like Harmanpreet are role models for youngsters growing up. While the former India captain felt that the anger was understandable, the way the current India captain dealt with it wasn't in the interest of the sport. She wrote in her column for Hindustan Times:

"Harmanpreet is a good player and is a role model for a lot of kids. One has to conduct themselves in a dignified manner on and off the field as responsible cricketers.

"Earlier, women’s cricket did not have much coverage, or presence on the social media; now everything is in the public domain and all actions are emulated by aspiring kids who want to take up the sport."

Mithali also said:

"It is okay to be aggressive and show emotions to a point, but one shouldn’t forget the game is above individuals. While Harman’s anguish is understandable, her behaviour shouldn’t be condoned. Also, what happens in the match should be left there. ... If it is true what is being reported in the media in respect to Harman’s behaviour towards the opposition captain during the photo session with the trophy, it is simply disgraceful and atrocious."

# 2 "Harman has set a bad example for her teammates" - Diana Edulji

Another former India captain, Diana Edulji, was also disappointed by Harmanpreet's actions and said that she set a bad example for her teammates.

While Edulji feels that reacting to an umpiring decision is normal, what Harman did at the post-match presentation was going overboard.

"Cricketers reacting to a bad umpiring decision, though not ideal, is nothing new. To a certain extent, one can be pardoned since when you get out in a crunch match, sometimes it is difficult to control the emotions.

"Harmanpreet isn’t the first cricketer to show dissent and the ICC rightly imposed sanctions on her. I understand wrong decisions were made. We have seen wrong decisions in the past too, not only in women’s cricket but in men’s cricket too," Edulji wrote in her column for the Indian Express.

The former India captain added:

"However, what happened post-game was not needed, all the more because Harmanpreet is the Indian captain. She has set a bad example for her teammates. I say that because juniors look up to seniors and this, over a period of time, can impact the team culture. This makes Harmanpreet’s behaviour all the more unacceptable."

#1 "She is not bigger than the game, BCCI should take strict disciplinary actions" - Madan Lal

Former India cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Madan Lal also lashed out at Harmanpreet Kaur for her on-field behavior.

Madan Lal @MadanLal1983 Harmanpreet’s behaviour against the Bangladesh women’s team was pathetic. She is not bigger than the game. She got a very bad name for Indian cricket. BCCI should take very strict disciplinary action.

Madan Lal felt that it was just unacceptable for the India skipper to react in such a manner and the BCCI should take strict action against her.

"Harmanpreet’s behaviour against the Bangladesh women’s team was pathetic. She is not bigger than the game. She got a very bad name for Indian cricket. BCCI should take very strict disciplinary action," he tweeted.