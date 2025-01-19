Who said what - top 4 expert reactions on India dropping Mohammed Siraj for Champions Trophy 2025 ft. Aakash Chopra

The Indian team for the Champions Trophy 2025 was announced on January 18, 2025. While the core of the team remains the same as that of the World Cup 2023, the exclusion of pacer Mohammed Siraj has raised a few eyebrows.

Siraj has been an integral part of the Indian ODI team for the past few years and has bowled a few match-winning spells in the said format.

The pacer's exclusion has been the point of debate amongst a few cricket experts. On that note, here is a look at the top four expert reactions on India dropping Mohammed Siraj for Champions Trophy 2025:

#1 Aakash Chopra

The former Indian opener on his YouTube channel expressed his views on the exclusion of Mohammed Siraj from the Indian squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

He stated in the said video (9.31):

"Mohammed Siraj has not perfomed that badly that he has been dropped from the team. I feel for DSP. I feel Siraj should have been included in the team at the expense of one spinner. There are still concerns aboiut the fitness of two of the pacers (Shami and Bumrah)."

He further added (10.07):

"It is a bit surprising that Harshit Rana has been picked up ahead of Siraj for the ODI series against England."

For the record, Siraj has been the highest wicket-taker for India in ODIs since 2022. He has picked up 71 scalps in 44 ODIs at an average of 24.06.

Sanjay Bangar was the assistant coach of Team India and has seen the growth of Siraj as a bowler.

In a chat with ESPN Cricinfo, Bangar expressed his views on the exclusion of the pacer from the Indian squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. The comments of Bangar were in view of the statement made by skipper Rohit Sharma that Siraj's effectiveness is reduced if he is not bowling with the new ball.

Bangar stated:

"If you have to read between the lines, it seems that Harshit has more confidence towards the last phase of the game i.e. the bowling innings and has more resources. That is what Rohit Sharma is trying to say."

He further added:

"Mohammed Siraj had played a crucial role in the World Cup in some of the games in the middle-order. So not sure about the reasons why Harshit Rana was picked or preferred ahead of Siraj. Siraj has shown over a period of time that he can really do well and always looks to pick up wickets and can win games before it reaches the last phase."

For the record, Harshit Rana has been included in India's squad for the three-match ODI series against England before the Champions Trophy 2025.

#3 Navjot Singh Sidhu

The former cricketer-turned-politician expressed his disappointment concerning Siraj's exclusion from the Champions Trophy 2025. In a conversation with Sports Tak, Sidhu stated:

"Going by the India's squad for Champions Trophy, looks like selectors have given importance to the all-rounders. The squad has four quality all-rounders in Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar. And this team has the ability to stand tall in difficult situation. But if I had to pick the side, I would have played four seamers and three spinners.

"I would have kept Mohammed Siraj in the squad for sure. Reason being, the last time when we carried four spinners in West Indies, you left aside one of them (Yuzvendra Chahal) and didn't give him a game. But if you look at Sharjah, Dubai conditions, spinners are not that effective there. Little bit here and there but overall I see a good balance in the side."

According to Sidhu, Siraj should have made it to the squad at the expense of one of the spinners.

For the record, the selectors have named as many as four spin-bowling options for the Champions Trophy 2025 - Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar.

#4 Irfan Pathan

The former Indian all-rounder expressed his thoughts on the Indian squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 on X. He tweeted:

"One more fast bowler could have been added, especially given the existing injury concerns."

He further added:

"Siraj missing out is likely due to workload management. His numbers are good."

Pathan, a fast bowler during his playing days, felt that one more pacer should have been added to the Indian squad especially considering the injury concerns. Jasprit Bumrah is running against time to be fit for the multi-nation tournament and Mohammed Shami is making a comeback to the team after a long lay-off due to injury.

Pathan further stated that Siraj's numbers are good in the ODI format and he could be missing out due to workload management. Siraj played nine of the last 10 Tests played by Team India and bowled a lot of overs in Australia.

