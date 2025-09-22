Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Abhishek Sharma's stunning 74 in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash ft. R Ashwin

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma continued his incredible form in T20Is with a match-winning knock in the crucial Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Pakistan. Ranked No. 1 in T20Is, the left-hander was relentless from start to finish against a clueless Pakistan bowling attack.Chasing 172 for victory, the Men in Blue fed off Abhishek's sparkling 39-ball 74 to script a comfortable six-wicket win in the 19th over. It was his third half-century in T20Is to go along with two centuries in 21 games.Abhishek's assault on the Pakistan bowlers had several former players showering praise on the young left-hander.Here are the top five such expert reactions to Abhishek Sharma's match-winning 74 against Pakistan.#1 Kris SrikkanthFormer Indian captain Kris Srikkanth praised Abhishek Sharma for combining his attacking instincts with proper placement and timing in the match-winning knock against Pakistan. The youngster has been in magnificent form throughout the ongoing Asia Cup, averaging 43.25 at a strike rate of 208.43 in four matches.&quot;What I like about him is the no-fear mentality from ball one, smashing it for a six. Yet, despite the aggressive batting, it's assured. He's not just slogging. He's playing very intelligently. If you bowl at a good length, he has range from long off, long on to deep mid-wicket. He's really assured of himself and isn't just swinging the bat. He's pacing his innings perfectly. Abhishek Sharma is playing at a different level right now. He's playing with such ease,&quot; said Srikkanth on his YouTube channel.Abhishek boasts the second-fastest T20I century by an Indan batter, reaching the milestone off 37 deliveries against England earlier this year.#2 Ravichandran AshwinFormer Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his delight at watching Abhishek Sharma carry forward the legacy left by Yuvraj Singh. It is a well-known fact that Yuvraj has mentored Abhishek since the latter's younger days.&quot;I want to tell you that this is not the arrival of Abhishek Sharma, this is just the beginning. He has just started, and he has a long future ahead. He is going to blow the cricketing world apart. Take that in writing. He has so much ability, just like how Yuvraj Singh became India's marquee white-ball cricketer. the best white-ball batter in limited overs cricket for India, Abhishek Sharma can reach that level easily. I think he is going to carry Yuvraj's legacy forward, he is a phenomenal talent,&quot; said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.International cricket aside, Abhishek has also been setting the IPL on fire over the past two seasons for the SunRisers Hyderabad with over 900 combined runs at a strike rate of almost 200.#3 Murali KartikFormer Indian spinner Murali Kartik was impressed by Abhishek Sharma's ability to score runs at an excellent strike rate without playing any unorthodox shots. The southpaw boasts a phenomenal strike rate of almost 200 in T20Is and 163.01 in the IPL.&quot;He has every shot so he doesn't need to do any cheeky stuff, the only one he plays is the occasional ramp. He sees it so well and has such beautiful wrists, with the great gift of timing. I don't think he needs to do anything funky and he doesn't do anything funky. And more importantly, his base is so solid, his head is so still. Sometimes people swing too hard for a big hit but he has got a great rhythm and tempo to his batting,&quot; said Kartik on Cricbuzz.After being dismissed for a duck on his T20I debut, Abhishek followed with a century in only his second game against Zimbabwe last year.#4 Aakash ChopraFormer Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes Abhishek Sharma is constantly evolving after the latter finally converted his start into a half-century. The young left-hander crossed 30 in each of India's first three games of the Asia Cup but was immediately dismissed.However, he displayed incredible game awareness, converting his quick-fire start into a match-winning knock against Pakistan.&quot;I see Abhishek Sharma’s game rising. Because today, actually, I mean, it’s now his fourth consecutive 30+ score, and this is something that T20 has taught us that 30 is that milestone when you start celebrating with Suryakumar Yadav scoring 13 or 14, almost 30+ scores, and you say, ‘Wow! That’s brilliant.’ That’s consistency, so this is his fourth score when every single innings has come at 200 strike rates,&quot; said Chopra on ESPN Cricinfo.Abhishek's breathtaking starts have been crucial to India's terrific performance thus far in the Asian Cup. The Men in Blue have won all four of their matches convincingly.#5 Harbhajan SinghFormer off-spinner Harbhajan Singh hailed Abhishek Sharma for his fearless mindset while batting and compared it to former opener Virender Sehwag. Sehwag was famous for providing India with similar rapid starts in the powerplay in the white-ball formats.&quot;Amazing, this is a mindset. See, this was also Virender Sehwag’s mindset and the young generation, whether it is Abhishek or Shubman Gill, they have this in their mind to see the ball and attack. And the way they attack, they immediately put the bowler on the back foot. Shaheen himself is such a bowler on whom a lot depends for the Pakistan team, on how he bowls. But if you bring down their ace of spades, then what will the rest of the pawns do? That is Abhishek’s thinking,&quot; said Harbhajan on Sports Tak.Abhishek scored a fast-paced 31 off 13 in India's first win over Pakistan in the group stages of the ongoing Asia Cup.